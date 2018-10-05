China Open 2018: Friday Tennis Scores, Results and Updated Draw Schedule

Di Yin/Getty Images

Juan Martin del Potro and Kyle Edmund reached the semi-finals of the 2018 China Open on Friday courtesy of wins against Filip Krajinovic and Dusan Lajovic, respectively.

They'll be joined in the final four by Fabio Fognini and Nikoloz Basilashvili in Beijing.

In the women's draw, Caroline Wozniacki and Naomi Osaka continued their runs, with the latter coming back from a set down to beat Shuai Zhang.

Friday Results

Men's Draw

(1) Juan Martin del Potro bt. Filip Krajinovic, 6-3, 6-0

(4) Fabio Fognini bt. Marton Fucsovics, 6-4, 6-4

(5) Kyle Edmund bt. Dusan Lajovic, 6-3, 7-6 (4)

Nikoloz Basilashvili bt. Malek Jaziri, 6-2, 6-2

Women's Draw

(2) Caroline Wozniacki bt. Katerina Siniakova, 6-2, 6-2

(8) Naomi Osaka bt. Shuai Zhang, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5

Anastasija Sevastova bt. Dominika Cibulkova, 6-3, 7-6 (5)

Qiang Wang vs. Aryna Sabalenka

For full results and upcoming schedule, visit the China Open website.

Friday Recap

On a day in which all four men's matches were decided in two sets, Edmund's clash with Lajovic was the closest.

A single break of serve was all that separated the pair in the opening set, and in a tight second set the Serb eventually took the Brit to a tiebreaker when neither party ceded ground.

Edmund took the decider to avoid a third set, though, to book a clash with Basilashvili in the semi-final on Saturday.

The Times' Stuart Fraser noted the significance of the win:

Meanwhile, Del Potro will play Fognini on Saturday after he swept aside Krajinovic. The Argentinian hit 12 aces as he broke the Serb five times, bagging a bagel in the second set.

Zhang stunned Angelique Kerber in three sets on Thursday, and it looked as though she was on course for another upset when she took the first set against Osaka 6-3 on Friday.

The U.S. Open champion's class shone through, though, as she battled back to win in what was an exceedingly rare comeback this year:

Osaka will face Anastasija Sevastova on Saturday, so she'll be kept apart from Wozniacki until a potential showdown in the final.

The Dane was comfortable against Katerina Siniakova, dropping just four games across the two sets.

Wozniacki was pleased with her performance, but she's not looking ahead to the final just yet:

She'll play either Qiang Wang or Aryna Sabalenka in her semi-final.