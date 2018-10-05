ALDS Bracket 2018: TV Times, Live Stream for Friday's Schedule

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The NLDS kicked off on Thursday, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers jumping out to an early 1-0 lead in their respective series.

Now it's time for Game 1 from the two ALDS matchups.

The New York Yankees' victory over the Oakland Athletics set up a meeting with the rival Boston Red Sox, while the Houston Astros and Cleveland Indians will meet on the other side of the bracket in a battle of stacked rotations and potent offenses.

Ahead is a full preview of what to expect on Friday, complete with all the pertinent TV and streaming information:

Friday's Schedule

Cleveland Indians at Houston Astros, 2:05 p.m. ET (TBS)

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox, 7:32 p.m. ET (TBS)

All postseason games can be live-streamed at MLB.tv.

Preview

Indians vs. Astros

This game will feature two of the game's best starting pitchers, with Corey Kluber (20-7, 2.89 ERA, 222 K) toeing the rubber for the Indians and Justin Verlander (16-9, 2.52 ERA, 290 K) on the hill for the Astros.

The Astros won the season series 4-3, with both series coming back in May.

Kluber picked up the win on May 19, allowing six hits and two earned runs while striking out 10 over seven strong innings. He was equally impressive less than a week later on May 25, when he scattered seven hits over 6.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision.

The Indians missed Verlander this year, but they saw plenty of him in past seasons while he was pitching for the Detroit Tigers.

Utility man Marwin Gonzalez is 9-for-20 with two home runs against Kluber in his career, as he's had far and away the most success against him of any current Astros player.

The Indians' Michael Brantley has seen a ton of Verlander, going 22-for-76 (.289 BA) with two doubles and a triple, as the two shared the AL Central division for years.

Francisco Lindor (10-for-29, 2B, 3B, HR), Jose Ramirez (11-for-27, 3 2B, 2 HR) and Josh Donaldson (6-for-18, 1 2B) all have strong numbers against Verlander as well.

With both teams featuring stacked rotations, a Game 1 victory with their aces on the mound doesn't carry quite as much weight as it would for most teams, but there's still a distinct advantage to jumping out to an early lead.

Yankees vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox won the season series between these two rivals 10-9, but it was the Yankees who came out on top both times they met in September.

The Yankees will turn to deadline-addition J.A. Happ (7-0, 2.69 ERA, 63 K in 10 starts following a trade from the Toronto Blue Jays) for the Game 1 start, while the Red Sox will send out ace Chris Sale (12-4, 2.11 ERA, 237 K).

Look for Steve Pearce to be penciled into the Red Sox lineup somewhere. The veteran has absolutely worn out Happ in his career, going 11-for-32 with two doubles, six home runs and 16 RBI.

Mookie Betts and Ian Kinsler also have two home runs each off Happ.

Sale has held active Yankees hitters to a .193/.243/.265 line with 67 strikeouts in 166 at-bats.

Aaron Judge has taken him deep once, but he's also fanned 13 times in 18 at-bats. Aaron Hicks has enjoyed the most success, with an 8-for-25 track record that includes a pair of doubles.

These two teams have met three other times in the postseason.

The Yankees bested the Red Sox in four games in the 1999 ALCS. The 2003 ALCS belonged to the Yankees as well, as it provided the memorable Pedro Martinez vs. Don Zimmer "fight" and Aaron Boone's walk-off home run. And of course, there is the 2004 ALCS, in which the Red Sox pulled off the greatest comeback in MLB history after falling behind 3-0 in the series.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.