Manchester United Transfer News: Lorenzo Pellegrini Interest, Contract Rumours

AS Roma are reportedly considering offering a new contract to Manchester United target Lorenzo Pellegrini after his performances this season have caught widespread attention in Serie A.

Corriere dello Sport and Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the Giallorossi are keen to improve Pellegrini's contract, which includes a €30 million (£26.5 million) release clause (h/t Sport Witness).

United were understood to have scouted Pellegrini during a 3-3 draw against Atalanta in August, but his goal and assist in the recent 3-1 derby win over Lazio will have likely attracted even more admirers.

According to the reports, Pellegrini's release clause can be paid in two instalments and can only be triggered between July 1 and July 31, though there's some confusion as to when that clause expires. Gazzetta stated the stipulation was valid until 2021, while Corriere said it runs out in 2020.

Either way, it's not difficult to see why Roma are adamant to change the terms of a player who's looking to be worth quite a bit more. The Italian giants are said to be aware a new deal would mean boosting Pellegrini's wages, but they are reportedly quite happy to do so.

The Giallorossi face Empoli on Saturday evening, and manager Eusebio Di Francesco picked out Pellegrini as a surefire starter after his recent shoot to prominence:

United spent £47 million to acquire Fred over the summer as a supposed foil for record signing Paul Pogba. Alongside Nemanja Matic, who was signed in 2017 from Chelsea, that equates to an expensive three-man midfield formed by manager Jose Mourinho.

Old Trafford is unlikely to look like the most tantalising of destinations for a young Italian who is starting to rise to prominence at the Stadio Olimpico, with Di Francesco seemingly more appreciative of his talents this term.

The 22-year-old played 45 minutes in Roma's first three games this season but has since elevated his standing in the squad, and despite starting as a substitute against Lazio, he came on to underline his growing importance.

He also gave a man-of-the-match display in Tuesday's 5-0 UEFA Champions League thrashing of Viktoria Plzen, and OptaPaolo highlighted his creative excellence in that outing:

United seem intent on maintaining their stable of promising stars, but the club is in dire need of tried-and-tested powers rather than young and unpolished assets who are not guaranteed to improve their fortunes.