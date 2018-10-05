Arsenal's Unai Emery Praises Emile Smith Rowe's Mentality After Qarabag Goal

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Unai Emery has hailed Emile Smith Rowe for his humility and impressive mentality after he scored his first competitive goal for Arsenal on Thursday as they beat Qarabag 3-0 in the UEFA Europa League.

The 18-year-old was making his third appearance for the club and scored in between strikes from Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Matteo Guendouzi, who also got off the mark for the Gunners with their first goals since arriving in the summer.

After being asked what stood out from Smith Rowe's performance, Emery said, per the Mirror's Mark Jones:

"The quality he has physically and mentally. He also has quality in his right foot, with working in attacking moments with any player.

"If I say one condition [which has impressed me most], I say his mentality. He is humble, he listens every day in training, in video analysis and before every match."

