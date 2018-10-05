Manchester United Transfer News: Mats Hummels Bayern Munich Exit Rumoured

VI-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United's longstanding interest in Germany defender Mats Hummels could be renewed following reports he's considering leaving Bayern Munich after becoming a part of Niko Kovac's rotation plan.

Bild (h/t Mirror's Aaron Flanagan) reported Hummels is considering a departure after starting only three times in the Bundesliga this term. He rejected a move to Old Trafford in 2014 when he joined Die Roten.

Jerome Boateng and Niklas Sule have been the preferred central-defensive partnership for Kovac so far, while Javi Martinez is another option—the Spaniard has two league starts to his name this season.

Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern attested to Bayern's strength in depth in the position, which suggests they would maintain a quality contingent of centre-backs even if Hummels leaves:

It's no secret the Red Devils are in the market for a new star defender despite the arrivals of Eric Bailly and Victor Lindelof, both 24, who arrived from Villarreal and Benfica, respectively, in recent years.

Hummels is a more recognised, world-class force in the role and illustrated his leadership qualities with the opening strike in his side's UEFA Champions League draw against Ajax (U.S. only):

His age could be a deciding factor in whether United make a move, however. The club vetoed a move for 29-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld in the summer as they felt the signing was too short-term, per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

Bayern's stalwart is six months older than Spurs' Belgian centre-back and, by that same logic, is an even shorter-term fix—Hummels turns 30 in December.

Alderweireld was just one of the star defenders linked with a move to United over the summer, along with Boateng and Leicester City's Harry Maguire, per Sky in Germany.

Hummels isn't perfect, though. Liverpool chief Jurgen Klopp managed the player at former club Borussia Dortmund and vouched for him being a hothead at times, per sportswriter Neil Jones:

It was reported in the summer that Der FCB had won the race to sign Stuttgart and France star defender Benjamin Pavard, a potential heir to Hummels, though the player has denied those claims to L'Equipe (h/t Goal's Sacha Pisani).

The German certainly wouldn't be part of Jose Mourinho's rotation, though it's debatable whether the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner would trade the Allianz Arena for Old Trafford in its current messy state.