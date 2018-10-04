Tyrod Taylor on Possible Trade After Baker Mayfield's Emergence: 'We'll See'

Bill Feig/Associated Press

Although Cleveland Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor has lost his starting job to rookie Baker Mayfield, he isn't ready to ask for a trade.

"Right now, I'm focusing on getting healthy and continue to keep getting better and what I can do for the team, and that'll do it," Taylor said Thursday, per Tony Grossi of ESPN.com.

However, this attitude could change as the Oct. 30 trade deadline approaches.

"You never know," he added. "I mean, I'm well aware of all that. I don't necessarily put it on my thought process every day. I come out each and every day aiming to get better and trying to find things to work on in my game.

"We'll see," the quarterback continued. "That's more of a question for my agent. We talk. I wouldn't necessarily reveal that to the media."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.