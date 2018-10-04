Warriors, Lakers Most Expensive NBA Tickets on Average in Secondary Market

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers have the most expensive tickets on the secondary market entering the 2018-19 NBA season.

According to Jesse Lawrence of Slam, Warriors tickets are selling for a league-high average of $463, while the Lakers are second at $444.

While the Warriors and Lakers were also the top two teams in ticket prices last season, Lawrence noted that the gap between them shrank from $157 to $19.

Behind the Warriors and Lakers are the New York Knicks at $285 per ticket and the Chicago Bulls at $251 per ticket.

The Lakers have always been a hot ticket due to their storied history and location in a huge market, but more excitement surrounds the team this season than there has been in years.

That is primarily due to the signing of LeBron James, who will join a promising, young core that includes Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball.

Although L.A. hasn't reached the playoffs since 2012-13, that drought may come to an end with LeBron at the helm.

The Warriors are the two-time defending NBA champions and have won the title in three of the past four seasons.

Golden State only finished second in the Western Conference during the 2017-18 regular season due partly to injuries, but with a healthy core of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Warriors are poised for a three-peat.