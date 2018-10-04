Warriors, Lakers Most Expensive NBA Tickets on Average in Secondary Market

Warriors, Lakers Most Expensive NBA Tickets on Average in Secondary MarketOctober 4, 2018
The Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers have the most expensive tickets on the secondary market entering the 2018-19 NBA season.
According to Jesse Lawrence of Slam, Warriors tickets are selling for a league-high average of $463, while the Lakers are second at $444.
While the Warriors and Lakers were also the top two teams in ticket prices last season, Lawrence noted that the gap between them shrank from $157 to $19.
Behind the Warriors and Lakers are the New York Knicks at $285 per ticket and the Chicago Bulls at $251 per ticket.
The Lakers have always been a hot ticket due to their storied history and location in a huge market, but more excitement surrounds the team this season than there has been in years.
That is primarily due to the signing of LeBron James, who will join a promising, young core that includes Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball.
Although L.A. hasn't reached the playoffs since 2012-13, that drought may come to an end with LeBron at the helm.
The Warriors are the two-time defending NBA champions and have won the title in three of the past four seasons.
Golden State only finished second in the Western Conference during the 2017-18 regular season due partly to injuries, but with a healthy core of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Warriors are poised for a three-peat.
Woj: Butler Will Play for Wolves If Not Traded