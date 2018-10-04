Dansby Swanson, Ross Stripling, Left off Braves, Dodgers Rosters for NLDS

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves tosses his bat away after walking against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the seventh inning at AT&T Park on September 12, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
When the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Dodgers in a National League Divisional Series matchup, two notable players will be unavailable: Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson and Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling.

According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez and Brad Doolittle, Swanson was left off the NLDS roster as he receives "treatment for a partially torn ligament in his left hand, suffered on a swing in a game last week." He hasn't played since Sept. 25.

Stripling, meanwhile, didn't make the cut for L.A., with the team already carrying 12 pitchers and an eight-man bullpen. He wasn't the only noticeable name left off of the Dodgers' NLDS roster: Veteran second baseman Chase Utley also didn't make the cut.

Stripling's exclusion from the NLDS roster doesn't come as a huge surprise after his September struggles. He posted an 0-3 record, 6.75 ERA and 15 strikeouts in five appearances (four starts).

With the Dodgers rolling with Hyun-Jin Ryu, Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler and Rich Hill as the starters and Ryan Madson, Kenta Maeda, Scott Alexander, Caleb Ferguson, Pedro Baez, Dylan Floro and Alex Wood as options out of the bullpen to get the game to closer Kenley Jensen, Stripling was expendable.

As for Swanson, the third-year shortstop had an up-and-down year, hitting .238 with 14 homers, 59 RBI, 51 runs and 10 stolen bases. He'll be replaced by Charlie Culberson, who hit .270 for the Braves this year with 12 homers and 45 RBI, largely in a utility role.

"He's probably been arguably maybe our most valuable player," Braves manager Brian Snitker said, per Gonzalez and Doolittle. 

Culberson, a former Dodger, is ready for the moment.

"I'm very familiar with the team over there, and I've definitely enjoyed my year so far here," he said, per Mark Bradley of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "But we're not done yet. Our team has played really hard, just like everybody else, but we're in this position for a reason. There's no need to let off the gas now."

  

