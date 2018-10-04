Europa League 2018: Latest Tables, Top Scorers After Thursday's Group Results

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea could only edge past Vidi at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, as the Premier League giants won 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League.

However, it was a convincing night for Arsenal on the road, as the Gunners completed a 3-0 victory against Qarabag in Azerbaijan.

It was a good day at the office for AC Milan against Olympiakos at the San Siro, with the Italians prevailing 3-1.

Krasnodar shocked Sevilla 2-1, and Eintracht Frankfurt beat nine-man Lazio 4-1.

Here are Thursday's full results and latest standings:

Astana 2-0 Rennes

Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 AKE Larnaca

Zurich 1-0 Ludogorets

Rosenborg 1-3 RB Leipzig

Red Bull Salzburg 3-1 Celtic

Bordeaux 1-2 FC Copenhagen

Zenit 1-0 Slavia Prague

Fenerbahce 2-0 Spartak Trnava

Anderlecht 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Vorskla 1-2 Sporting CP

Qarabag 0-3 Arsenal

Real Betis 3-0 F91 Dudelange

AC Milan 3-1 Olympiakos

Jablonec 2-2 Dynamo Kiev

Spartak Moscow 3-3 Villarreal

Rangers 3-1 Rapid Vienna

Krasnodar 2-1 Sevilla

Standard Liege 2-1 Akhisar

Apollon 2-2 Marseille

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 Lazio

Malmo 2-0 Besiktas

Sarpsborg 08 3-1 Genk

BATE Borisov 1-4 PAOK

Chelsea 1-0 Vidi

Group Standings (Points, Goal Difference)

Group A

1. Bayer Leverkusen: 6, +3

2. Zurich: 6, +2

3. Ludogorets Razgrad: 0, -2

4. AEK Larnaca: 3, +1

Group B

1. Red Bull Salzburg: 6, +3



2. RB Leipzig: 3, +1

3. Celtic: 3, -1

4. Rosenborg: 0, -3

Group C

1. Zenit St. Petersburg: 4, +1

2. Copenhagen: 4, +1

3. Slavia Prague: 3, 0

4. Bordeaux: 0, -2

Group D

1. Dinamo Zagreb: 6, +5

2. Fenerbahce: 3, -1

3. Spartak Trnava: 3, -1

4. Anderlecht: 0, -3

Group E

1. Arsenal: 6, +5

2. Sporting CP: 6, +3

3. Vorskla: 0, -3

4. Qarabag: 0, -5

Group F

1. AC Milan: 6, +3

2. Real Betis: 4, +3

3. Olympiakos: 1, -2

4. Dudelange: 0, -4

Group G

1. Rangers: 4, +2

2. Rapid Vienna: 3, -2

3. Villarreal: 2, 0

4. Spartak Moscow: 1, -2

Group H

1. Eintracht Frankfurt: 6, +4

2. Lazio: 3, -2

3. Marseille: 1, -1

4. Apollon Limassol: 1, -1

Group I

1. Sarpsborg 08: 3, 0

2. Genk: 3, 0

3. Besiktas: 3, 0

4. Malmo: 3, 0

Group J

1. Krasnodar: 6, +2

2. Sevilla: 3, +3

3. Standard Liege: 3, -3

4. Akhisarspor: 2, -2

Group K

1. Astana: 4, +2

2. Rennes: 3, -1

3. Dynamo Kiev: 2, 0

4. Jablonec: 1, -1

Group L

1. Chelsea: 6, +2

2. PAOK: 3, +2

3. BATE Borisov: 3, -1

4. Vidi: 0, -3

Top Scorers

Kai Havertz, Leverkusen, 3

Munas Dabbur, Salzburg, 3

Izet Hajrovic, Zagreb, 3

Pieros Sotiriou, Copenhagen, 2

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, 2

Lucas Alario, Leverkusen, 2

Recap

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea huffed and puffed as they attempted to sweep past Vidi, but the Hungarian champions left south-west London with a slim 1-0 defeat.

Alvaro Morata missed a hatful of chances in the match, but the Spaniard finally found the back of the net after 70 minutes.

Eden Hazard was called into action from the bench early in the second half, and the Belgian superstar helped his team past the finishing post.

Istvan Kovacs almost grabbed a late equaliser for Vidi, but Blues stopper Kepa protected his team with a world-class save.

Arsenal claimed a comprehensive 3-0 win, as they skipped past Qarabag.

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Emile Smith Rowe found the back of the net for the Gunners, as manager Unai Emery rotated his starting XI.

Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette were left on the bench, making way for Smith Rowe to claim a spot in the attack.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos gave Arsenal the perfect start with a goal after only four minutes, and Smith Rowe grabbed his moment of glory with a tidy finish shortly before the hour mark.

Matteo Guendouzi found the bottom corner with 11 minutes remaining to ensure a satisfying night for the Premier League giants, as Emery experimented with a 3-4-3 formation.

Smith Rowe said he was happy to score his first goal for the Gunners, per the club's Twitter account:

Patrick Cutrone struck two late goals for Milan as Olympiakos collapsed late in Italy. The Como-born talent netted either side of Gonzalo Higuain's finish to give the hosts the three points.

It was a contrasting night for Glasgow's biggest teams, with Rangers defeating Rapid Vienna 3-1 and Celtic losing by the same scoreline in Salzburg.

Leverkusen and Real Betis were both convincing at home, winning 4-2 and 3-0 against Larnaca and Dudelange, respectively.

Sevilla slumped to a surprise defeat at Krasnodar, as the Russian hosts came from behind to win 2-1.

Lazio were humbled on the road, losing 4-1 against Frankfurt as they had two men shown a red card in the match.