Europa League 2018: Latest Tables, Top Scorers After Thursday's Group Results

Europa League 2018: Latest Tables, Top Scorers After Thursday's Group ResultsOctober 4, 2018
Chelsea could only edge past Vidi at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, as the Premier League giants won 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League.
However, it was a convincing night for Arsenal on the road, as the Gunners completed a 3-0 victory against Qarabag in Azerbaijan.
It was a good day at the office for AC Milan against Olympiakos at the San Siro, with the Italians prevailing 3-1.
Krasnodar shocked Sevilla 2-1, and Eintracht Frankfurt beat nine-man Lazio 4-1.
Here are Thursday's full results and latest standings:
Astana 2-0 Rennes
Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 AKE Larnaca
Zurich 1-0 Ludogorets
Rosenborg 1-3 RB Leipzig
Red Bull Salzburg 3-1 Celtic
Bordeaux 1-2 FC Copenhagen
Zenit 1-0 Slavia Prague
Fenerbahce 2-0 Spartak Trnava
Anderlecht 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb
Vorskla 1-2 Sporting CP
Qarabag 0-3 Arsenal
Real Betis 3-0 F91 Dudelange
AC Milan 3-1 Olympiakos
Jablonec 2-2 Dynamo Kiev
Spartak Moscow 3-3 Villarreal
Rangers 3-1 Rapid Vienna
Krasnodar 2-1 Sevilla
Standard Liege 2-1 Akhisar
Apollon 2-2 Marseille
Eintracht Frankfurt 4-1 Lazio
Malmo 2-0 Besiktas
Sarpsborg 08 3-1 Genk
BATE Borisov 1-4 PAOK
Chelsea 1-0 Vidi
Group Standings (Points, Goal Difference)
Group A
1. Bayer Leverkusen: 6, +3
2. Zurich: 6, +2
3. Ludogorets Razgrad: 0, -2
4. AEK Larnaca: 3, +1
Group B
1. Red Bull Salzburg: 6, +3
2. RB Leipzig: 3, +1
3. Celtic: 3, -1
4. Rosenborg: 0, -3
Group C
1. Zenit St. Petersburg: 4, +1
2. Copenhagen: 4, +1
3. Slavia Prague: 3, 0
4. Bordeaux: 0, -2
Group D
1. Dinamo Zagreb: 6, +5
2. Fenerbahce: 3, -1
3. Spartak Trnava: 3, -1
4. Anderlecht: 0, -3
Group E
1. Arsenal: 6, +5
2. Sporting CP: 6, +3
3. Vorskla: 0, -3
4. Qarabag: 0, -5
Group F
1. AC Milan: 6, +3
2. Real Betis: 4, +3
3. Olympiakos: 1, -2
4. Dudelange: 0, -4
Group G
1. Rangers: 4, +2
2. Rapid Vienna: 3, -2
3. Villarreal: 2, 0
4. Spartak Moscow: 1, -2
Group H
1. Eintracht Frankfurt: 6, +4
2. Lazio: 3, -2
3. Marseille: 1, -1
4. Apollon Limassol: 1, -1
Group I
1. Sarpsborg 08: 3, 0
2. Genk: 3, 0
3. Besiktas: 3, 0
4. Malmo: 3, 0
Group J
1. Krasnodar: 6, +2
2. Sevilla: 3, +3
3. Standard Liege: 3, -3
4. Akhisarspor: 2, -2
Group K
1. Astana: 4, +2
2. Rennes: 3, -1
3. Dynamo Kiev: 2, 0
4. Jablonec: 1, -1
Group L
1. Chelsea: 6, +2
2. PAOK: 3, +2
3. BATE Borisov: 3, -1
4. Vidi: 0, -3
Top Scorers
Kai Havertz, Leverkusen, 3
Munas Dabbur, Salzburg, 3
Izet Hajrovic, Zagreb, 3
Pieros Sotiriou, Copenhagen, 2
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, 2
Lucas Alario, Leverkusen, 2
Recap
Chelsea huffed and puffed as they attempted to sweep past Vidi, but the Hungarian champions left south-west London with a slim 1-0 defeat.
Alvaro Morata missed a hatful of chances in the match, but the Spaniard finally found the back of the net after 70 minutes.
Eden Hazard was called into action from the bench early in the second half, and the Belgian superstar helped his team past the finishing post.
Istvan Kovacs almost grabbed a late equaliser for Vidi, but Blues stopper Kepa protected his team with a world-class save.
Arsenal claimed a comprehensive 3-0 win, as they skipped past Qarabag.
Emile Smith Rowe found the back of the net for the Gunners, as manager Unai Emery rotated his starting XI.
Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette were left on the bench, making way for Smith Rowe to claim a spot in the attack.
Sokratis Papastathopoulos gave Arsenal the perfect start with a goal after only four minutes, and Smith Rowe grabbed his moment of glory with a tidy finish shortly before the hour mark.
Matteo Guendouzi found the bottom corner with 11 minutes remaining to ensure a satisfying night for the Premier League giants, as Emery experimented with a 3-4-3 formation.
Smith Rowe said he was happy to score his first goal for the Gunners, per the club's Twitter account:
Arsenal FC @Arsenal
A dream night for @emilesmithrowe_ ✨ And he's got a message for you, too... https://t.co/eEE6IEYxok
Patrick Cutrone struck two late goals for Milan as Olympiakos collapsed late in Italy. The Como-born talent netted either side of Gonzalo Higuain's finish to give the hosts the three points.
It was a contrasting night for Glasgow's biggest teams, with Rangers defeating Rapid Vienna 3-1 and Celtic losing by the same scoreline in Salzburg.
Leverkusen and Real Betis were both convincing at home, winning 4-2 and 3-0 against Larnaca and Dudelange, respectively.
Sevilla slumped to a surprise defeat at Krasnodar, as the Russian hosts came from behind to win 2-1.
Lazio were humbled on the road, losing 4-1 against Frankfurt as they had two men shown a red card in the match.
