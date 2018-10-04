Mauro Icardi Urges Lionel Messi to Return to Argentina National Team

Natacha Pisarenko/Associated Press

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi has urged Barcelona star Lionel Messi to make himself available for the Argentina national team again.

Per Sport's Albert Escandell, the Inter man said they need him back on the team for next year's Copa America: "Messi has to return to the national team. In 2019 we have the Copa America."

According to TNT Sports (h/t Mundo Deportivo, via Alex Smith of the Mirror), Messi has decided not to play for Argentina again in 2018 and is yet to make a decision on whether he'll return.

In his absence, several key figures in the national team setup have called on the Barcelona star to return. Interim manager Lionel Scaloni has even told reporters the No. 10 shirt will remain his, with no other player set to wear it, per Goal's Sacha Pisani.

In his absence, the likes of Icardi and Juventus' Paulo Dybala are expected to step up. Both displayed excellent form in the UEFA Champions League this week, highlighting the tremendous depth of the Albiceleste:

There's little doubt Argentina would much rather have Messi back in the fold, however. The 31-year-old remains one of the most uniquely gifted players in the world and once again showed it on Wednesday.

He guided Barcelona to a 4-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium and drew nearly universal praise for his performance, which included two goals:

But for all of his greatness and success at the club level, Messi has found nothing but heartbreak with the national team. Things were no different in the summer, as Argentina fell well short of the expectations at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Albiceleste barely survived the group stages and were bounced by eventual winners France. Reports Messi could walk away surfaced later in the summer, although many thought he used the threat to force some change in the Argentinian federation:

Icardi failed to make the World Cup squad but has started the 2018-19 campaign in excellent form for Inter. He, Dybala, Giovanni Simeone and Lautaro Martinez represent the next wave of stars who could finally help Messi win a major international trophy.