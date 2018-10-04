WWE 2K19: Release Date, Roster Analysis and More

WWE

Promising more than 200 superstars and droves of fan-requested features, WWE 2K19 hits store shelves on Tuesday.

Like cover star AJ Styles, it is hard to envision a scenario in which WWE 2K19 doesn't deliver in some area for every WWE fan out there. Between a detailed roster, story-oriented MyCareer mode or the return of Showcase mode, 2K Sports has its latest offering looking like a jack-of-all-trades sort of release.

The roster itself is bound to fall under the most scrutiny of fans first, so let's break down what it has to offer would-be players first before looking at some other notables.

Roster Analysis

Outside of one rather noticeable omission, it is going to be hard for even seasoned fans to poke holes in the official roster.

WWE 2K19 is offering about 40 new additions to the roster while it spans Raw, SmackDown, legends, NXT, 205 Live and more. Those who want to see a slow unveiling of the roster can do so thanks to the three-part series from Rusev, Lana and others:

While fans might go over the official list and notice a few omissions, it is important to keep in mind 2K Sports has already started to address some of these through the DLC route.

The Rising Star Pack offers exactly what it sounds like it should:

Candice LeRae

Dakota Kai

Lacey Evans

Lio Rush

Rush Maria Kanellis

Mike Kanellis

Ricochet

It's the same story for the Titans Pack:

Bobby Lashley

EC3

War Raiders (Rowe & Hanson)

From an analysis standpoint, it is a little weird to think a guy such as Bobby Lashley wouldn't be a feature of the base game. But he did return the night after WrestleMania this year, which could explain the brief omission. Either way, the roster wouldn't feel complete without him, especially if he starts seeing a big push on the actual product.

The biggest red flag from a roster standpoint is Tommaso Ciampa being missing. He's not only one of the most recognizable faces on any WWE programming right now, he's also the NXT champion. Even stranger, he was in last year's edition of the game. We will have to play it off as him being the perfect heel and keeping himself out of it on purpose.

Overall, the fact only one or two big omissions stick out speaks to the strength of the roster itself and 2K Sports does a good job of getting each character right from an in-ring performance standpoint on top of the visuals, so this is an impressive feat considering they are at the 200-wrestler mark now.

Early Release and Special Editions

The team at 2K Sports is taking full advantage of the game's rollout to provide fans with options.

Those intent on purchasing the game can do so Tuesday with the base version, but those who upgrade to the Deluxe Edition or Wooooo! Edition can get it Friday.

As always, pre-ordering has perks baked into the decision. This time it is earning Rey Mysterio and Ronda Rousey.

That Wooooo! Edition is only totaling 30,000 copies, so the idea is to make it a collector's item for the biggest fans of the Nature Boy. Not only does Ric Flair replace Styles on the cover, but his special edition also features other bonuses such as a Funko Pop! figure and other items.

Regardless of edition, the massive roster, bevy of graphical and gameplay improvements and various modes that put players in control of the WWE Universe make for an offering fans won't want to miss.

It seems like the perfect launching point for new players and a worthwhile grab for returning players who want to dip their toes into a refreshed story in MyCareer and get back into the swing of things in Showcase with Daniel Bryan.

Those who upgrade can get a head start on Friday.