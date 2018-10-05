Liverpool vs. Manchester City: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Frank Augstein/Associated Press

The Premier League leaders will do battle on Sunday, as defending champions Manchester City travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool.

Both teams are undefeated in the league so far, winning all of their matches and playing out a single draw each. Per OddsShark.com, hosts Liverpool are 17-10 favourites, while City sport odds of 13-5. A draw comes in at 7-5 (odds accurate as of Tuesday, October 3).

NBC (U.S.) and Sky Sports (UK) will provide full coverage of the match. Live streams will be available via NBC Live and Sky Sports Go.

Champions League Hangover or Strength vs. Strength?

Both of these teams have been in sensational form on the domestic stage so far but showed signs of weakness in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

The Citizens had to dig deep to get past debutants Hoffenheim, playing just their second game in the competition. Liverpool were overrun by Napoli in midfield on their way to a 1-0 loss.

Their attacking performance was dire, to say the least:

The Reds' attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino couldn't get anything done and Naby Keita exited the pitch with an injury. Manager Jurgen Klopp may have some big decisions to make, with the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Daniel Sturridge in excellent form.

The biggest question is whether both sides simply suffered a hiccup in midweek or there's more going on here. Liverpool in particular may be concerned with their form given the double-header against Chelsea, where neither contest went their way.

City boss Pep Guardiola seemed to believe his side's struggles against Hoffenheim were a good thing, as they'll learn from the experience, per Goal's Sam Lee:

Keita's injury could be the key: If he misses Sunday's clash, one of Jordan Henderson or Fabinho seems likely to enter the starting XI. Both are talented players, but the former is a step below the quality of City's starters and the latter still doesn't seem ready for English football.

Fernandinho, David Silva, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan―if healthy―are all options for Guardiola and could boss proceedings without Keita there to press and hunt down the ball. If that happens, Liverpool's front three will once again be isolated and in for another tricky outing.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 City