Markelle Fultz, Kyle Kuzma Alleged to Have Received Payments in Corruption Trial

Financial planner Munish Sood testified Wednesday that he paid associates of Philadelphia 76ers guard Markelle Fultz and Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma while they were in college.

According to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, Sood appeared in court and said he gave a $30,000 loan to one of Fultz's associates and paid Kuzma's associate an undisclosed amount.

Fultz spent the 2016-17 season at the University of Washington, while Kuzma played at the University of Utah from 2014-17.

