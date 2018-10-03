Kobe Bryant Launches 'Art of Sport' Body Care Line for Athletes

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2018

Kobe Bryant arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant announced Wednesday the launch of "Art of Sport," a new line of body care products for athletes that includes deodorant and soap. 

Bryant spoke about the mission of the product, per Ben Golliver of SI.com:

"We're speaking to the athlete through our communication and we're connecting to the spirit of the game. The important thing in building a brand for athletes is making sure the messaging and the story touches on the emotional components and the spirit associated with a great soccer match or basketball game. The product shouldn't only benefit you from a physical standpoint, there should be an emotional and inspirational benefit too."

As Golliver noted, players like Houston Rockets superstar James Harden, Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Baez and Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster have appeared in advertisements and materials marketing the new products.

But for Bryant, the goal is to make a product that any athlete can relate to.

"I get up at 4 a.m. and get to work," he said. "That same competitive spirit is what we're trying to do with this brand. To compete with ourselves to create the products that we feel are the best that we can make."  

