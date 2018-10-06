Fantasy Football Week 5 Sleepers at Every Position

1 of 11

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Before we move on to the Week 5 sleepers, let's take a look back at how Week 4 unfolded.

I can take my lumps.

For the record, sleepers count as a "win" if they finish inside weekly starter territory in a 12-team point-per-reception fantasy league that starts one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one tight end, one defense and the always-popular "flex" play—a fairly standard setup.

Eli Manning, QB, New York Giants (255 passing yards, 5 rushing yards, 1 TD, 2-PT): Manning wasn't awful against the Saints, but even in a gravy matchup he wasn't great, either. He won't be getting recommended again any time soon. LOSS

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns (295 passing yards, 10 rushing yards, 2 TD, 2 INT, 2 FL): Had Mayfield not committed those four turnovers, he may have cracked the top 12. But if frogs had wings, they wouldn't bump their butts when they hop. LOSS

Ryan Tannehill, QB, Miami Dolphins (100 passing yards, INT): Yes, you read that right. Tannehill had all of 100 passing yards in a blowout loss to the Patriots. This one sailed right past "loss" into "unmitigated disaster." LOSS

Royce Freeman, RB, Denver Broncos (8 carries, 67 yards, 1 TD): Freeman repeatedly gashed the Kansas City Chiefs on the ground Monday night. Why the Broncos only gave the rookie eight carries is beyond me. WIN

Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers (11 carries, 65 yards, 1 catch, 17 yards, 1 TD): There's little question that Jones is Green Bay's best tailback as a runner. The question now becomes whether he'll get a steady diet of touches. WIN

Antonio Callaway, WR, Cleveland Browns (3 catches, 54 yards): Callaway is getting targeted with regularity down the field. But until he converts more of those targets into catches, the rookie is going to be a shaky fantasy bet. LOSS

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals (4 catches, 28 yards, 1 carry, 7 yards): There's hope moving forward for Kirk, who dropped a deep pass against the Seahawks. But 35 total yards isn't going to cut it for fantasy owners. LOSS

Albert Wilson, WR, Miami Dolphins (4 catches, 19 yards, 1 carry, 2 yards): So much for Mr. Big Play. Don't give up totally on Wilson in deeper leagues, though—the entire Miami offense was hot garbage against the Patriots. LOSS

Ben Watson, TE, New Orleans Saints (1 catch, 23 yards): The tight end position is a steaming quagmire of confusion and disappointment right now. There's been a whole lot of swinging and missing by yours truly at that spot. LOSS

Green Bay Packers Defense/Special Teams (145 yards allowed, 7 sacks, 2 INT, 1 FR): I'd love to take credit for picking the No. 1 fantasy defense of Week 4. But in all honesty, the Bills get the credit here. That offense is patently offensive. WIN

WEEK 1: 3-7 (.300)

SEASON: 15-25 (.375)

Week 4 was ugly at every position but running back, but as has been the case more than once this year, a near-miss or two was sprinkled in.

When the horse knocks you off, you just have to climb back into the saddle.