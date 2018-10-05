Premier League Fixtures: Live Stream, TV Schedule and Week 8 EPL Predictions

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Week 8 of the Premier League promises plenty of excitement as Liverpool host table-toppers Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

Only goal difference separates the two clubs going into the match. Both teams are yet to taste defeat in the competition after seven games played.

The only other unbeaten Premier League team are Chelsea who face a trip to struggling Southampton.

Elsewhere there's a London derby at Craven Cottage as Fulham host Arsenal, Manchester United welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford and Tottenham Hotspur take on Cardiff City at Wembley Stadium.

Week 8 Fixtures, Predictions & How To Watch

Friday, October 5

Brighton & Hove Albion 1-2 West Ham United, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Saturday, October 6

Burnley 1-0 Huddersfield Town, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Crystal Palace 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Leicester City 2-1 Everton, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Cardiff City, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBCSN (U.S.)

Watford 1-1 Bournemouth, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Manchester United 1-1 Newcastle United, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET, BT Sport (UK), fuboTV (U.S.)

Sunday, October 7

Fulham 2-2 Arsenal, 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET, BT Sport (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Southampton 1-3 Chelsea, 2:15 p.m. BST/9:15 p.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Liverpool 3-2 Manchester City, 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET, Sky Sports (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live streams are available via Sky Go, BT Sport Player, fuboTV and NBC Sports Live Extra.

Week 8 Preview

There's no doubt the game of Week 8 is at Anfield, the ground where Manchester City saw their UEFA Champions League dreams ended last season.

Pep Guardiola's team were beaten 3-0 in the first leg of their quarter-final by a rampant Reds side who went on to reach the final of the competition.

Liverpool also beat Manchester City 4-3 at Anfield in the Premier League last season. However, it was a different story at the Etihad Stadium, as they were humbled 5-0.

The recent results between the two clubs and their commitment to attacking football means they could serve up a treat as they battle for top spot.

Football writer Daniel Story highlighted how prolific Liverpool are at home:

Manchester City do not lack for firepower either. Striker Sergio Aguero has never scored at Anfield but heads into the game in good form:

The winner of Sunday's match will be able to enjoy a three-point lead at the top of the table over the international break, as domestic football is put on hold once again after Week 8's fixtures.

Old Trafford also plays host to an important game as Manchester United aim for a first win in five games.

Jose Mourinho's side are in poor form, and the pressure is on the manager and players to produce against Newcastle.

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini has said the Red Devils "have to win" against Newcastle, per James Robson at the Evening Standard.

Another poor result would deepen the misery at Old Trafford particularly as Newcastle are still searching for their first league win of the season.

Rafael Benitez's men have just two points from their opening seven games and begin the weekend in the drop zone.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka called for a players' meeting to "speak about which direction we need to go in" after defeat to Leicester last time out, per the Guardian's Louise Taylor.

Newcastle beat Manchester United at St James' Park last season and may draw confidence from the hosts' poor form.

Mourinho's side are low on confidence, have lacked ideas in attack and could find it difficult to break down Newcastle.