Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Allegations: 'Rape Is an Abominable Crime'October 3, 2018
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media again to deny allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in Las Vegas in 2009.
The 33-year-old called the allegations fake news on Instagram on Sunday, per Maya Oppenheim of the Independent. In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Ronaldo wrote that rape is "an abominable crime" and he believes an investigation will clear his name:
Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano
I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in. Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense.
Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano
My clear conscious will thereby allow me to await with tranquillity the results of any and all investigations.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Dybala Gives Allegri a Headache