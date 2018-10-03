Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Allegations: 'Rape Is an Abominable Crime'

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2018

TURIN, ITALY - OCTOBER 02: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are seen during the Group H match of the UEFA Champions League between Juventus and BSC Young Boys at Allianz Stadium on October 2, 2018 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media again to deny allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in Las Vegas in 2009.

The 33-year-old called the allegations fake news on Instagram on Sunday, per Maya Oppenheim of the Independent. In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Ronaldo wrote that rape is "an abominable crime" and he believes an investigation will clear his name:

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

