Cristiano Ronaldo Denies Allegations: 'Rape Is an Abominable Crime'

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media again to deny allegations he sexually assaulted a woman in Las Vegas in 2009.

The 33-year-old called the allegations fake news on Instagram on Sunday, per Maya Oppenheim of the Independent. In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Ronaldo wrote that rape is "an abominable crime" and he believes an investigation will clear his name:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.