Antonio Valencia Sorry for Liking Jose 'Mourinho Should Go' Instagram Post

Christopher Simpson
Featured Columnist
October 3, 2018

Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia has apologised and offered his support for manager Jose Mourinho after he "liked" a post on Instagram that said he should leave the club. 

Valencia took to social media on Wednesday:

Per James Ducker of the Telegraph, the post in question was made by "teamvalencia25," and said: "I'm not even surprised about the outcome of this game. I always look forward to our games but recently Mourinho has made watching us a punishment now. Something needs to change. It's time for Mourinho to go."

Twitter user utdhq shared the post:

The Ecuadorian liked the post after he was restored to the starting lineup for United on Tuesday after missing their matches with Derby County and West Ham United.

However, the Red Devils were held to a goalless draw by Valencia in the UEFA Champions League.

It also follows a report from the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler that the player and Mourinho are "barely on speaking terms."

Ducker believes the Instagram gaffe is another sign of disharmony behind the scenes at Old Trafford:

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News was critical of Valencia:

If the mistake was genuine on Valencia's part, it was very unfortunately timed.

Pressure has steadily increased on Mourinho's position at United this season, particularly in recent weeks as a series of poor performances has seen them endure a four-match winless run.

If the manager is to turn things around at Old Trafford he'll need the support of his players, particularly those with authority in the dressing room, and they'll need to start showing it on the pitch as quickly as possible.

