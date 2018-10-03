Devonta Freeman Expected to Return from Knee Injury vs. Steelers

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday on 92.9 The Game (h/t NFL Network's Ian Rapoport) that running back Devonta Freeman is expected to play Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Freeman has missed the past three games after suffering a knee injury in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prior to exiting the Week 1 loss to Philly, Freeman rushed six times for 36 yards and caught three passes for 14 yards.

During Freeman's absence, Tevin Coleman has made three starts at running back for the Falcons.

Coleman has rushed 54 times for 210 yards and a touchdown this season while catching 10 passes for 84 yards and another score.

The 26-year-old Freeman has been among the NFL's top backs since entering the league in 2014 as a fourth-round pick out of Florida State.

Freeman was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and 2016, as he registered over 1,000 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns in each season.

His production dropped off a bit last season, but he still finished with 865 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground along with 36 receptions for 317 yards and one touchdown in 14 games.

Freeman's return comes at an ideal time for a Falcons team that is 1-3, with all three losses coming by six points or fewer.

The Falcons will look to get back on track Sunday when they travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers and their 21st-ranked run defense.