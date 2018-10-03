FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Neymar Headlines TOTW 3

Claude Paris/Associated Press

Players of FIFA 19 Ultimate Team mode will have the chance to pick up a 93-rated Neymar card this week after the Paris Saint-Germain star was including in Team of the Week 3.

The Brazilian scored three times in two matches for the Parisians, and he'll be joined by Mario Mandzukic after his brace in Juventus' 3-1 win over Napoli.

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus, who bagged two goals and an assist in a 7-0 win over Nurnberg and scored in a 4-2 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, adds some Bundesliga talent to the team, while Harry Maguire, Felipe Anderson and Gylfi Sigurdsson represent the Premier League.

EA announced the team on Wednesday:

Neymar, Paris Saint-Germain

After converting from the penalty spot in a 4-1 home win against Reims, Neymar played a key role in PSG beating Nice 3-0 at the Allianz Riviera.

The 26-year-old opened the scoring with a curling effort from the edge of the D before rounding out the win late on when Kylian Mbappe unselfishly squared the ball to him.

Football writer and broadcaster Matt Spiro was impressed:

His efforts have seen him rewarded with a 93 OVR card, which includes electric 93 sprinting and dribbling at 96.

Harry Maguire, Leicester City

Maguire played a starring role for Leicester City as they travelled to Newcastle United and came away with a 2-0 win.

It was his shot that earned the Foxes a penalty when DeAndre Yedlin handled it in inside the box, and in the second half, he crashed home a header to make sure of the three points.

It was the England defender's second goal of the season, and he has become an enormous set-piece threat for club and country.

He was also a solid presence at the back throughout, as James Sharpe of the Leicester Mercury noted:

Maguire's physical and defending stats have both been boosted to 84, the same as the overall rating of his new card.

Mario Mandzukic, Juventus

Juventus played Serie A title rivals Napoli on Saturday, and Mandzukic delivered two goals to help them secure a 3-1 win.

After Dries Mertens handed the Partenopei the lead after just 10 minutes at the Juventus Stadium, Mandzukic rose to head home Cristiano Ronaldo's cross to pull the Bianconeri level:

After the break, he tucked in a rebound after Ronaldo had rattled the post with an effort of his own:

The Croatian has been bumped up to 86 OVR, with his shooting now 82 and his physical stat an imposing 87.