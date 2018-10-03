MLB Playoffs 2018: Updated Odds, Predictions for AL Wild Card, NLDS Matchups

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The final divisional series participant will be determined Wednesday at Yankee Stadium, as the New York Yankees host the Oakland Athletics in the American League wild-card game.

Unlike the frantic pace the National League teams played at the last two days, the Yankees and Athletics had two days off between the end of the regular season and the one-game playoff.

After the AL wild-card winner is determined, the NLDS begins Thursday, with the Colorado Rockies, who beat the Chicago Cubs in 13 innings Tuesday, facing the Milwaukee Brewers and the Atlanta Braves squaring off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers could be seen as the favorite to win the NL pennant because of their sustained success this decade and their World Series appearance from a year ago.

However, the Brewers appear to have all the pieces in place to make a serious run at the World Series, while young Braves enter with no fear and the Rockies are riding a wave of momentum following Tuesday's wild-card win.

Updated Playoff Odds (via OddsShark)

AL Wild-Card Game (Wednesday, October 3)

Oakland (+120; Bet $100 to win $120)) at New York Yankees (-140; Bet $140 to win $100)

NLDS (Thursday, October 4)

Colorado at Milwaukee (Odds not available)

Atlanta (+180) at Los Angeles (-210)

Predictions

Yankees over Athletics

It's been difficult for some teams in the wild-card games to benefit off home-field advantage, and the Cubs were the latest example of that Tuesday.

However, Yankee Stadium has a different vibe to it during the postseason, and it's one the Yankees should feed off of in the first few innings against the Athletics.

It also helps the Yankees that Luis Severino, who went 19-8 in the regular season, is taking the mound for the wild-card clash.

Severino is 22-13 in his career at Yankee Stadium with an ERA of 3.68 and 287 strikeouts in 46 starts.

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The one thing Severino must focus on against the Oakland lineup is keeping the ball down because one mistake up in the strike zone could lead to a game-changing home run.

Severino hasn't achieved a ton of success against Oakland in his career, as he's 1-1 with a 5.23 ERA in four starts, but he's only given up one home run in 20.2 innings.

Oakland's Liam Hendriks is making his first-career postseason start, but he isn't the traditional playoff starting pitcher.

Hendriks is a reliever who has pitched two innings in a game twice this season, which means we'll see some sort of platoon pitching out of the Athletics.

Ben Margot/Associated Press

While that strategy could work, it doesn't give the pitchers an opportunity to settle into a rhythm on the mound, like Severino will have.

By platooning the pitching staff, Oakland manager Bob Melvin might not be able to get the matchup he wants for every key at-bat, which opens the door for one of the Yankees' many home-run hitters to make a difference.

With an opportunity to face the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS facing them, the Yankees will come out motivated at home and jump on the Oakland pitching staff early.

The lead provided by the likes of Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge will allow Severino to work with less stress and shut down Oakland's lineup.

Once Severino gives way to the Yankees' bullpen, the game will be out of reach and the Yankees will win their second straight wild-card game.

Brewers over Rockies

It's hard to pick against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS given the run they've been on.

Milwaukee won its final seven regular-season games and then captured the NL Central tiebreaker over the Cubs Monday afternoon.

Christian Yelich, who has 36 home runs and 110 RBI while hitting .326, seems like an unstoppable force that the Rockies' pitching staff is going to have a tough time containing.

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Yelich isn't the only threat in the Milwaukee lineup, as Travis Shaw and Jesus Aguilar both mashed over 30 home runs and Lorenzo Cain hit. 308 at the top of the order.

Milwaukee's bullpen has been as impressive as it's lineup, with Josh Hader and his 143 strikeouts leading the way.

If the Brewers enter the seventh inning with a lead in any of the NLDS games, it's going to be hard for the Rockies to come back.

As for the Rockies, they have one day off before taking on the Brewers and they won't have their first or second choice starter available for the games in Milwaukee.

German Marquez and Kyle Freeland started the NL West tiebreaker and NL wild-card game to get the Rockies to this point, which means they're likely starters at home in Games 3 and 4.

Although they're at a disadvantage stamina-wise since Milwaukee will play Game 1 on two days rest, the Rockies enter Miller Park with plenty of confidence, and that could spur an unlikely road win.

The Rockies will play the Brewers tough, but Milwaukee will overpower its NLDS foe with its lineup and move on to the NLCS.

Dodgers over Braves

The youth versus experience cliche fits the Atlanta-Los Angeles NLDS perfectly.

The Braves are making the first of what they hope is many playoff appearances led by the young core of Ronald Acuna, Dansby Swanson and Ozzie Albies.

Atlanta will try to get off to a fast start behind ace Mike Foltynewicz, who went 13-10 and struck out 202 batters in the regular season.

The Dodgers are countering with the combination of Hyun-Jun Ryu and Clayton Kershaw for Games 1 and 2 at Dodger Stadium.

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

With their pitchers expected to limit the Braves to one or two runs, the Dodgers will try to break games open with the middle of their order.

Max Muncy, Manny Machado, Yasmani Grandal, Cody Bellinger and Yasiel Puig are all capable of setting the tone in their first at-bat with a hit that drives in multiple runs, and the Dodgers have players in Joc Pederson and Justin Turner who are two of the best at getting on base for their power hitters.

Silencing the entire Dodgers order is going to be a tough task for Foltynewicz and the Atlanta pitching staff, but if they can somehow win one game in Los Angeles, they might be able to contend in the series.

Until proven otherwise, the Dodgers have to be favored in the series because of their power up and down the lineup, an impressive bullpen led by Kenley Jansen and the most playoff experience of any team in the NL.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.

