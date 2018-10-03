Harry Kane Says He Wants to 'Score as Many If Not More' Goals Than Lionel Messi

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has revealed his ambition of matching or surpassing Lionel Messi's goalscoring feats at some point in his career.

The striker spoke ahead of Spurs' clash with Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday and said he is using Messi as a benchmark to aim for.

Per David Woods of the Daily Star, he said:

"It motivates me to get even better and improve and one day score as many if not more than he has.

"He's definitely set the standard for the rest of us. Him and Cristiano Ronaldo have gone above what other people have set in the years gone past.

"When you're scoring as many goals as Messi is, 40 or 50, 60 goals a season, as a striker—I want to try and match that.

"As players you want to play against the best players in the world, and Messi is certainly a fantastic player."

