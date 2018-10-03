Harry Kane Says He Wants to 'Score as Many If Not More' Goals Than Lionel Messi

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 3, 2018

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 29: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur. during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Tottenham Hotspur at John Smith's Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has revealed his ambition of matching or surpassing Lionel Messi's goalscoring feats at some point in his career. 

The striker spoke ahead of Spurs' clash with Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday and said he is using Messi as a benchmark to aim for.

Per David Woods of the Daily Star, he said:

"It motivates me to get even better and improve and one day score as many if not more than he has.

"He's definitely set the standard for the rest of us. Him and Cristiano Ronaldo have gone above what other people have set in the years gone past.

"When you're scoring as many goals as Messi is, 40 or 50, 60 goals a season, as a striker—I want to try and match that.

"As players you want to play against the best players in the world, and Messi is certainly a fantastic player."

                                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    B/R Live: Watch Every Champions League Game

    Tottenham Hotspur logo
    Tottenham Hotspur

    B/R Live: Watch Every Champions League Game

    via B/R Live

    Champions League: All You Need to Know for Wednesday's Games

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Champions League: All You Need to Know for Wednesday's Games

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    Milan Linked with Ibrahimovic Return

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Milan Linked with Ibrahimovic Return

    Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale
    via Calciomercato.com | Tutte le news sul calcio in tempo reale

    Ronaldo Rape Case: Mayorga's Lawyers to Hold Wednesday Press Conference

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Rape Case: Mayorga's Lawyers to Hold Wednesday Press Conference

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report