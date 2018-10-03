Pep Guardiola Says Hoffenheim Scare in UCL Was 'Best Lesson' for Manchester City

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Hoffenheim gave his team the "best lesson" they could hope for in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Premier League side fell behind early on after a goal from Ishak Belfodil. Sergio Aguero equalised not long after, and just when it appeared the team would have to settle for a point, a late goal from David Silva gave them a key victory.

Having lost their opening Champions League game to Lyon, the win would've been an almighty relief for Guardiola, and he said afterwards it's crucial the team learns from this type of match, per Jonathan Smith of ESPN FC.

"We have to live it like a club, for the players and myself it will be good," he said. "This competition, if we are able to go through to the quarter-finals, we'll have learned about what we have to do to beat opponents, I'm pretty sure. The best lesson it will be good for our future as a club, our performance today."

