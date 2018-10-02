Isaiah Crowell Fined over $13,000 for Toilet Paper Touchdown Celebration

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

New York Jets running back Isaiah Crowell received a $13,369 fine from the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct stemming from an inappropriate celebration against the Cleveland Browns, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

After scoring a touchdown in a Week 3 road game on Thursday Night Football, Crowell pretended to wipe himself with the football before throwing it into the opposing crowd of fans.

The incident might still end up being a net win for the veteran running back, who picked up an endorsement deal after the nationally televised action:

Crowell had already said that he was ready to "accept whatever punishment comes with the celebration," per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles certainly wasn't happy about the situation, as he made clear after the game.

"That was inexcusable," Bowles said of the celebration. "We addressed it and it will never happen again."

His mother also showed his disapproval after the act.

"Well, I did not like it as a mother," Debbie Crowell said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. "I was literally shocked."

With the latest fine levied against him, Crowell will likely use more restraint in any more upcoming celebrations.