Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 5: Flex, PPR Advice for Fringe Fantasy Football Stars

Trying to decide whether to use a running back who is part of a two-man backfield (or a three-man committee) is always a difficult fantasy football proposition.

Doing so can be rewarding, like when New Orleans Saints running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara dominated the league last year.

But it can also be frustrating, like when Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson had just nine carries Sunday after rushing for 101 yards the week before.

Sometimes it works out, and sometimes it doesn't. We'll take a look at a few running backs in those situations below in addition to four other players to consider starting or sitting in point-per-reception leagues in Week 5.

Running Back

Start 'Em: Denver Broncos RB Phillip Lindsay at New York Jets

In three full games, Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay has amassed 46 touches for 312 yards and two touchdowns (the rookie was ejected in the second quarter of a contest versus the Baltimore Ravens for unnecessary roughness). He's arguably been the league's biggest surprise given that he was picked up as an undrafted free agent.

Although Lindsay splits time with Royce Freeman, the Denver Broncos are committed to the run, and Lindsay seems safe for 15 touches every week provided his team isn't facing a massive deficit.

The New York Jets have scored just 41 points in three weeks (or seven fewer than they did in Week 1) and aren't likely to win a blowout. Start Lindsay with confidence.

Sit 'Em: Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones at Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones presents an interesting fantasy conundrum.

On one hand, he's facing a Detroit Lions team that just allowed 240 yards from scrimmage to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

On the other hand, Jones is part of a three-person timeshare in the Packers backfield alongside Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery.

It's possible Jones (or someone else) breaks off a few big runs, leading to Packers head coach Mike McCarthy sticking with the hot hand. But the chances for one of them doing so are few and far between: Of note, no player was on the field for more than 29 snaps in a 22-0 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Unless one of them emerges with the bulk of the carries (none of them had more than 12 last Sunday), we can't trust any of them in fantasy lineups.

Wide Receiver

Start 'Em: New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman vs. Indianapolis Colts

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman returns after sitting through a four-game suspension. His first game back is against an Indianapolis Colts team recovering from an inordinate number of injuries, including three cornerbacks (Kenny Moore, Nate Hairston and Quincy Wilson) and linebacker Darius Leonard.

The Pats have injuries of their own, with tight end Rob Gronkowski's ankle being chief among them. His status for Thursday's game is unknown, but if Gronk is unable to go, that opens up targets for the rest of the Pats' pass-catchers, including the returning Edelman.

Even if Gronkowski plays, Edelman is a great option in point-per-reception leagues given his propensity to haul in passes in bunches (despite missing nine games from 2013-2016, Edelman averaged 89 catches per year).

Sit 'Em: Los Angeles Chargers WR Mike Williams vs. Oakland Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams' potential target share will always be in question. He's averaged just 4.5 targets per game this year, which doesn't bode well for consistent production.

In a 29-27 win over the San Francisco 49ers, for instance, Williams had just one catch for 15 yards on three targets. But he can make the most of his opportunities, as he caught four passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets versus the Los Angeles Rams.

Playing him in fantasy lineups seems like a crapshoot at this point. If he gets his share of targets, his ceiling is multiple scores. If he doesn't, his floor is close to zero.

Tight End

Start 'Em: Jacksonville Jaguars TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins at Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins is off to a slow statistical start, catching just 11 passes for 90 yards and one touchdown. He's also seen just 19 targets (never more than five in a single game) through four weeks.

However, that could change against the Kansas City Chiefs, who have allowed 82.0 yards per game to tight ends through four weeks. Per Football Outsiders, that mark ranks fourth-worst in the league.

This game also has the potential to turn into a shootout, which may lead to more scoring opportunities for Seferian-Jenkins. The over/under total for this game is 49 points, with the Chiefs favored by three, per OddsShark.

If the high-powered Chiefs offense starts hot, the Jags must go more to the pass, perhaps leading to more targets for the pass-catchers. Therefore, Seferian-Jenkins deserves a shot.

Sit 'Em: Arizona Cardinals TE Ricky Seals-Jones at San Francisco 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals have just five touchdowns and 37 points through four games. At this point, any player on that offense not named David Johnson is a risky fantasy play.

Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen could develop and lead the Cardinals offense to better days, but until then, Arizona is best avoided.

That includes tight end Ricky Seals-Jones. The second-year pro showed promise last year, amassing seven catches, 126 yards and three touchdowns over a two-game stretch. He ceded playing time to Jermaine Gresham, but the former Texas A&M star is now the top tight end on the depth chart.

The problem is Seals-Jones won't get the same number of scoring opportunities as other tight end options, making him a fantasy backup at best. He should be avoided until the Cardinals offense shows signs of life.