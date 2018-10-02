Anonymous Ryder Cup Member: Patrick Reed Is 'Full of S--t' After Pairing Comment

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Members of the American Ryder Cup team have followed their 17.5-10.5 loss to the European squad Sunday with critical comments about each other through the media.

According to Karen Crouse of the New York Times, Patrick Reed "felt blindsided" when captain Jim Furyk paired Jordan Spieth with Justin Thomas instead of the reigning Masters champion. Reed instead played with Tiger Woods, and one source said that is what he wanted in a not-so-subtle dig.

"He is so full of s–t," an anonymous member of the USA team said Monday, per Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. "Blindsided my ass. He begged to play with Tiger."

The Spieth-Reed pairing has enjoyed success in the past, with a 4-1-2 record in the Ryder Cup. That improves to 8-1-3 when Presidents Cup matches are included. By contrast, Reed was 0-2 while paired with Woods during this year's competition.

Reed won his singles match over Tyrrell Hatton on Sunday but was clearly miffed with the team-play portion.

In the interview with Crouse, Reed said he told Furyk that Spieth was his top choice as a playing partner and Woods was his second:

"The issue's obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me. I don't have any issue with Jordan. When it comes right down to it, I don't care if I like the person I'm paired with or if the person likes me as long as it works and it sets up the team for success. He and I know how to make each other better. We know how to get the job done."



Reed, who was nicknamed Captain America for previous success at the Ryder Cup, also expressed his dismay with being sidelined for some of the action.

"For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don't think it's smart to sit me twice," Reed said.

However, the anonymous source in the Cannizzaro piece placed much of the blame on Reed's shoulders and said he felt bad Furyk had to deal with him.

"He would have shot 83 on his own ball Saturday. He totally screwed Tiger. He has no clue how to play team golf. I saw firsthand how bad of a team player he was. Eleven players understood the concept of team golf and only one didn't. Unfortunately, that one proved to be too costly for the team to overcome. I feel so bad for Jim, because he was an unreal captain. He would have run through a wall for all 12 of the guys. Unfortunately, there were only 11 players that would have returned the favor."

Spieth wasn't paired with Reed, but he continued to enjoy success with a 3-1 record while playing with childhood friend Thomas.

It wasn't enough, and the Americans still haven't won the Ryder Cup on European soil since 1993.