Addison Russell Not Expected to Return This Year Amid Domestic Abuse Allegations

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs reportedly do not expect shortstop Addison Russell to play again this season as Major League Baseball continues to investigate domestic violence allegations against him, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Russell's last appearance with the Cubs came on Sept. 19. He was placed on administrative leave by MLB two days later stemming from allegations that originally became public June 7, 2017.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal previously reported neither Russell's representation nor the Major League Baseball Players Association planned to submit a request for an emergency hearing to try to have his administrative leave lifted.

"The chances of Russell rejoining the Cubs for the postseason appear slim; every previous case of a player going on administrative leave resulted in a player agreeing to a suspension without appeal," Rosenthal added.

Russell's ex-wife, Melisa Reidy-Russell, detailed the alleged abuse in a post on her personal blog on Sept. 19. Reidy-Russell told ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers that while her lawyers didn't think she was "prepared emotionally" to speak to MLB last summer about the alleged abuse, she feels comfortable doing so now.



"It wasn't sitting right with me," Reidy-Russell said. "I took it upon myself to do what I needed to do regardless what could happen financially. I know that I'm going to be OK. ... I shouldn't have to feel like I can't speak out to help someone else in order to protect someone that hurt me."