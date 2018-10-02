Report: Mychal Kendricks Suspended Indefinitely by NFL for Insider Trading

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2018

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks (56) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The NFL suspended Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks indefinitely for insider trading on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Kendricks is out for the Seahawks "until further notice." 

Kendricks pleaded guilty to insider trading charges on Sept. 6 after prosecutors presented evidence that showed he received tips from analyst  Damilare Sonoiki regarding the rising stock prices of four companies that netted him approximately $1.2 million. 

The 28-year-old is facing up to 25 years in jail. 

Despite Kendricks' pending sentencing, which is scheduled for January, the Seahawks signed him to a one-year deal Sept. 13 in hopes of bolstering their linebacking corps. 

The former second-round pick racked up two sacks and 15 total tackles across his first three appearances in the Pacific Northwest. 

