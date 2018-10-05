Bleacher Report's Expert Picks for Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov

1 of 6

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Jeremy Botter: There's this persistent myth that Conor McGregor has no takedown defense and will be eaten alive by any good wrestler he faces. It's not true, of course, but there are good wrestlers, and then there is Khabib Nurmagomedov. Conor might dodge and stuff a few takedowns, but he won't be able to stop them all, and Nurmagomedov wins by ref stoppage in the fourth round after a barrage of ground and pound.

Chad Dundas: Nurmagomedov via thrid-round TKO. His takedowns, top control and ground and pound will be too much for the ring-rusty McGregor, who will wilt over the course of 12-ish grueling minutes of action.

Scott Harris: More factors favor Khabib, but the one that favors McGregor is a great equalizer. "Sure, you have the left hand, but..." isn't going to cut it, especially when you've never been there before. McGregor, KO, second round.

Nathan McCarter: McGregor has always had an ability to read his opponents and exploit their tendencies. He will get an opportunity to exchange with Nurmagomedov within the first two rounds, and that is where he lands cleanly for the TKO finish.

Steven Rondina: Khabib Nurmagomedov is an excellent fighter, and his betting-favorite status for this fight is justified, but I'm going with Conor McGregor. Khabib's willingness to plod forward and, worse, absorb strikes to get within takedown range is going translate to a TKO win for Conor inside three rounds.

Matthew Ryder: Nobody ever got rich betting against McGregor, but something about the way he's carried himself in the lead-up to this one concerns me. We've seen many a great fighter get rich, famous or both and then get starched, and I fear that may be what we see on Saturday. Nurmagmedov by TKO, third round.

Jonathan Snowden: This fight will come down to control of the Octagon. If McGregor can circle smartly and stay in the middle of the cage, he will eventually catch Khabib with a solid punch. That's when wrestling prowess ceases being the determining factor, replaced by something much more primal. Conor McGregor, knockout, round three.