NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jahlil Okafor Timeline, Julius Randle Status

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Okafor will be sidelined with a right ankle sprain for one to two weeks, league sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The former No. 3 overall pick underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed the extent of the injury.

Okafor went down in the fourth quarter of the Pelican's 128-116 preseason loss to the Chicago Bulls. Before leaving Chicago's United Arena on crutches, the 6'11" big man scored eight points, pulled down seven rebounds and blocked two shots in 17 minutes of action.

It was an impressive showing for the young journeyman.

Okafor signed with New Orleans as a free agent this summer to a two-year, partially guaranteed deal, which includes a team option for the second year.

This is the Duke standout's third team in as many years. The 22-year old made the All-Rookie team with the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2015-16 season after averaging 17.5 points and seven rebounds per game.

His role on the team was diminished, though, which led to a trade to the Brooklyn Nets last season.

As a Net, Okafor only averaged 6.4 points per outing.

Julius Randle Fine After Hard Fall

Layne Murdoch Jr./Getty Images

One day after Jahlil Okafor injured his ankle, Pelicans forward Julius Randle had a scare of his own.

Randle left the game against the Atlanta Hawks after taking a hard fall in the third quarter after being fouled by John Collins, but he is "expected to be fine," according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The former Kentucky Wildcat reportedly had no problem walking after the game.

Randle needed assistance getting to the locker room after landing on his back and did not return as his Pelicans suffered a 116-102 loss.

After asking the Los Angeles Lakers to renounce his rights, Randle signed a two-year, $18 million deal with New Orleans.

The second year has a player option, giving him the chance to be a free agent this summer if he chooses.

Before leaving the game, Randle poured in 11 points and had seven rebounds in 20 minutes of action.