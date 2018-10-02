Report: Manchester United Eye Antonio Conte, Beppe Marotta Reunion

Claudio Villa/Getty Images

Manchester United reportedly want to reunite former Juventus duo Antonio Conte and Beppe Marotta at Old Trafford, installing the former as manager Jose Mourinho's replacement and giving the latter control of football operations.

According to Corriere dello Sport (h/t Sky's James Piercy), Ed Woodward would remain at the club to take care of the commercial aspect of United.

Sport Witness took a closer look at the story and got excited at the prospect:

Conte and Marotta both played key roles in Juventus' rise back to the top of Italian football after the Calciopoli scandal. Conte became manager in 2011, one year after Marotta joined the club as a director.

The latter built a reputation for shrewd negotiating and finding value in the transfer market, especially with free agents. Conte guided the team to three straight Serie A titles and an undefeated campaign.

The tactician later coached the Italian national team and Chelsea, winning the Premier League title in his first year with the Blues.

Mourinho has come under increasing pressure at Old Trafford in his third year as the results have not gone United's way and the manager has seemingly started to lose control of the group.

According to sportswriter Henry Winter, he's far from the only issue at the club:

United's lack of sporting success the last few years could open the door for sweeping changes, including the introduction of a new director of football like Marotta. He will be looking for a new job soon and already confirmed he would like to be in charge of another club at the start of next season, per 90 Minuto (h/t Football Italia).

He and Conte had their issues during their final days together in Turin, but most of those came down to a lack of transfer action. At Old Trafford, there would be far more resources for big-money moves, so there's no reason to doubt the two could work together.

Conte has always done his best work rebuilding squads as opposed to taking finished products the extra step. On a short-term basis, he could be the perfect fix for the Red Devils, although the memory of his final months with Chelsea may influence his standing in England.

Woodward's priority as CEO has been the financial side of things, so letting him focus exclusively on that should also work out for the club.