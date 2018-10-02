Golden Tate Stops to Help People Involved in Car Crash

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Detroit Lions receiver Golden Tate is a team player on and off the field.

On Tuesday, Lions writer Tim Twentyman reported that Tate stopped to offer a helping hand to people who were involved in a car crash:

Tate confirmed the report while noting everyone involved was OK:

Tate had a strong performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Although his Lions dropped a 26-24 decision, the 2014 Pro Bowler hauled in eight catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Tate now has 28 catches for 389 yards and three scores in four games this season.