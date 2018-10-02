Golden Tate Stops to Help People Involved in Car Crash

Golden Tate Stops to Help People Involved in Car CrashOctober 2, 2018
Detroit Lions receiver Golden Tate is a team player on and off the field.
On Tuesday, Lions writer Tim Twentyman reported that Tate stopped to offer a helping hand to people who were involved in a car crash:
Tim Twentyman @ttwentyman
Not only is @ShowtimeTate a great receiver, but he’s a good Samaritan as well. Saw him helping people involved in an accident on Southfield Freeway this morning. He wasn’t involved, just stopped to help.
Tate confirmed the report while noting everyone involved was OK:
Golden Tate @ShowtimeTate
Just glad everyone was ok. Especially the little 3 year old girl 😢 https://t.co/fqsNYd58SZ
Tate had a strong performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Although his Lions dropped a 26-24 decision, the 2014 Pro Bowler hauled in eight catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.
Tate now has 28 catches for 389 yards and three scores in four games this season.
