Golden Tate Stops to Help People Involved in Car Crash

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2018

Detroit Lions wide receiver Golden Tate (15) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Detroit Lions receiver Golden Tate is a team player on and off the field.

On Tuesday, Lions writer Tim Twentyman reported that Tate stopped to offer a helping hand to people who were involved in a car crash:

Tate confirmed the report while noting everyone involved was OK:

Tate had a strong performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Although his Lions dropped a 26-24 decision, the 2014 Pro Bowler hauled in eight catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Tate now has 28 catches for 389 yards and three scores in four games this season.

