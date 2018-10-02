Report: Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka Nearly Fought During 2018 Ryder Cup

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/Getty Images

United States teammates Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka reportedly had to be separated Sunday night during a disagreement following Team USA's loss to Team Europe in the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National in France.

On Tuesday, James Corrigan of the Telegraph reported the golf superstars "almost came to blows" in the Europe team room. Golf Channel's Tim Rosaforte had multiple sources confirm the incident.

The American team's lopsided 17 ½ to 10 ½ loss becomes less of a surprise with each passing day because of the apparent behind-the-scenes turmoil.

Patrick Reed, who won his singles match but lost both team matchups when paired with Tiger Woods, lamented not being paired with Jordan Spieth after their prior international success together, per Karen Crouse of the New York Times.

"The issue's obviously with Jordan not wanting to play with me," Reed said. "I don't have any issue with Jordan. When it comes right down to it, I don't care if I like the person I'm paired with or if the person likes me as long as it works and it sets up the team for success. He and I know how to make each other better. We know how to get the job done."

Spieth spent all four sessions with longtime friend Justin Thomas, earning three points for the U.S.

An unnamed member of the United States squad fired back at Reed on Monday, telling Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post the outspoken Masters champion is "so full of s--t."

"He would have shot 83 on his own ball Saturday," the source said. "He totally screwed Tiger [Woods]. He has no clue how to play team golf. I saw firsthand how bad of a team player he was. Eleven players understood the concept of team golf and only one didn't. Unfortunately, that one proved to be too costly for the team to overcome."

The end result of the mayhem was the biggest Ryder Cup blowout since Europe's back-to-back 18 ½ to 9 ½ victories in 2004 and 2006.

Meanwhile, it's unclear what caused the problem between Johnson and Koepka, who suffered a 2 & 1 loss to Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson in Saturday's final team session.