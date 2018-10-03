Chelsea vs. Vidi: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for Europa Match

SAKIS MITROLIDIS/Getty Images

Chelsea are heavy favourites to win for a second time when they host Hungarian side Vidi at Stamford Bridge in Group L of the 2018/19 UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The Blues opened their campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 win away to PAOK last time out. Meanwhile, Vidi couldn't make a winning start after slipping to a 2-0 defeat at home to BATE Borisov.

Vidi's hope for a shock win is a slim one considering Chelsea remain unbeaten in all competitions so far this season. The west London club is third in the Premier League having won five and drawn two, and has also reached the fourth round of the 2018 Carabao Cup after beating Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield.

Manager Maurizio Sarri has brought an expansive and free-flowing style of play and has the strength in depth to refresh his squad for European duty and still win.

Date: Thursday, October 4

Time: 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

TV Info: BT Sport 2

Live Stream: BT Sport App, B/R Live, Univision Deportes

Odds, via OddsChecker

Chelsea: 2-17

Vidi : 30-1

: 30-1 Draw: 10-1

Sarri may be able to welcome back three key players from injury in the form of centre-back Andreas Christensen, midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and forward Pedro, per Tom Doyle of the London Evening Standard.

All three will likely play a role if fit as Sarri juggles his options ahead of a trip to Southampton on Sunday. Pedro's return would be particularly welcome after making a fast start to life under Sarri.

The Spaniard hit three goals in five league appearances before injury. He could be tasked with providing width, along with Victor Moses.

Changes could also be made in central midfield, where Ross Barkley and Cesc Fabregas fit Sarri's style of play and need minutes. Fabregas has been making a positive comeback from injury, impressing in the Carabao Cup tie against Liverpool:

However, fitness problems may continue to blight the midfielder ahead of Thursday:

Even without Fabregas, Barkley, winger Willian and centre-forward Alvaro Morata should prove too much for the visitors.

Vidi will arrive at the Bridge buoyed by back-to-back wins in their domestic league. In forward Marko Scepovic they have a player capable of causing the Blues defence problems.

Even so, Chelsea appear primed for a comfortable win over a team likely to be propping up Group L.