Report: NBA to Ban New Kanye West 'Yeezy' Basketball Shoe with Reflective Heel

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 13: Kanye West looks on as he watches as the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

Kanye West and his shoe designers may have to go back to the drawing board as Adidas attempts to make NBA inroads with the Yeezy brand.

ESPN.com's Nick DePaula reported the NBA would likely ban a proposed Yeezy sneaker based on a reflective material on the heel.

"While the monochromatic sneakers won't violate the league's footwear color restrictions, the issue is the reflective '3M' heel panel, which the NBA would find potentially distracting for both in-arena spectators and television viewers," DePaula wrote.

All is not lost, though. DePaula noted the NBA would likely approve a redesigned sneaker that removed the reflective aspect.

DePaula first reported in July that West was going to unveil a Yeezy basketball sneaker. The shoe is expected to arrive in 2019. 

