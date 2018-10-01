Rattlesnakes & Astronauts: Bradley Chubb Shows B/R Denver's Best

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoOctober 1, 2018

  1. Happy 30th to KD!

  2. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  3. 16-Year-Old Tristyn Lee Is Getting Ripped in the Gym

  4. Seven-Foot, 12-Year-Old Towers Over Opponents

  5. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  6. Tony Dungy Returns to Minnesota to Celebrate Career

  7. Caleb Farley Overcoming Adversity to Honor Late Mother

  8. Samaya Clark-Gabriel Has Ridiculous Handles

  9. James Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  10. Crazy Workouts from 'The Lost Breed'

  11. Tthe Story Behind Neymar's Tattoos

  12. Happy Birthday Jimmy Buckets

  13. Tramp Frisbee Has Ultimate World Reaching New Heights

  14. Andrew Bynum Is Making an NBA Comeback

  15. CFB's Walk-on Scholarship Season Has Returned

  16. The Vino Flows at France's Wine Marathon

  17. Nike and the Shoe Surgeon Team Up

  18. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

  19. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  20. The Best Moments from NFL Training Camps

Right Arrow Icon

The newest linebacker to the Denver Broncos lineup, Bradley Chubb, takes us around his hometown. From odd foods to out-of-this-world spots, Chubb and Lance Fresh do it big. 

Watch above. 

From B/R x MSX by Michael Strahan & JCPenney.

     

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what’s trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Le'Veon to Return by Week 7

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Report: Le'Veon to Return by Week 7

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Way-Too-Soon 2019 Free-Agency Predictions

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Way-Too-Soon 2019 Free-Agency Predictions

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Team Grades for Week 4 📝

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NFL Team Grades for Week 4 📝

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Inside NBA's Social Media Addiction

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Inside NBA's Social Media Addiction

    Tom Haberstroh
    via Bleacher Report