Christian Yelich, Brewers Win NL Central After 3-1 Win over Cubs in Playoff

The Milwaukee Brewers traveled to Wrigley Field on Monday and will head back home as both the top seed in the National League postseason and the NL Central champions following their 3-1 win over the Chicago Cubs.

MVP candidate Christian Yelich and veterans Lorenzo Cain and Ryan Braun led the way, each registering RBI singles in the victory, while five Brewers pitchers combined to give up just three hits and one run.

Anthony Rizzo's fifth-inning homer was the lone run for Chicago.

With the victory, the Brewers will next play Thursday and await the winner of Tuesday's NL Wild Card Game. That game will be between the Cubs and the loser of Monday evening's NL West-deciding game between the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers.

