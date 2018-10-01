Premier League Table: Final Week 7 2018 Standings, Results and Week 8 Fixtures

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Bournemouth battled to a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace at the Vitality Stadium on Monday evening, when a late Junior Stanislas penalty clinched three points to move Eddie Howe's side up to seventh in the Premier League.

Mamadou Sakho gave away a silly penalty late on after Patrick van Aanholt equalised early in the second half cancelling out David Brooks' superbly finished opener. The Cherries move level on points with Watford, while Palace have now suffered four defeats in their last six top-flight outings.

Manchester City sit level on points with Liverpool at the top of the standings but trump the Reds on goal difference ahead of their clash at Anfield on Sunday.

Chelsea travel to Southampton on Sunday and could take their own share of the summit if City and Liverpool draw while they clinch three points on the south coast, with matters finely poised as things stand:

We provide a roundup of the latest Premier League scores, updated top-flight standings and a look toward Week 8's highlight matchup at Anfield.

Week 7 Results

West Ham United 3-1 Manchester United

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 Southampton

Arsenal 2-0 Watford

Everton 3-0 Fulham

Huddersfield Town 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 0-2 Leicester City

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool

Cardiff City 1-2 Burnley

Bournemouth 2-1 Crystal Palace

Week 8 Fixtures

Friday, October 5

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United, 8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 6

Burnley vs. Huddersfield Town, 12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Leicester City vs. Everton, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Cardiff City, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Watford vs. Bournemouth, 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Manchester United vs. Newcastle United, 5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 7

Fulham vs. Arsenal, 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET

Southampton vs. Chelsea, 2:15 p.m. BST/9:15 a.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Manchester City, 4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET

Premier League Standings (Points, Goal Difference)

1. Manchester City: 19, +18

2. Liverpool: 19, +12



3. Chelsea: 17, +10



4. Tottenham Hotspur: 15, +7

5. Arsenal: 15, +5

6. Watford: 13, +3

7. Bournemouth: 13, 0

8. Leicester City: 12, +3

9. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 12, +2

10. Manchester United: 10, -2

11. Everton: 9, -0

12. Burnley: 7, -2

13. Crystal Palace: 7, -3



14. West Ham United: 7, -4

15. Brighton & Hove Albion: 5, -5



16. Southampton: 5, -5



17. Fulham: 5, -8



18. Newcastle United: 2, -6

19. Cardiff City: 2, -12



20. Huddersfield Town: 2, -13



Visit the Premier League website to see the standings in full.

Week 8 Preview

Both Liverpool and Manchester City have UEFA Champions League commitments before Sunday's meeting on Merseyside; the Citizens travel to Hoffenheim on Tuesday before the Reds are away to Napoli on Wednesday.

That being said, two of the most heavily stocked squads in the English top flight promise to lay on an extravaganza in their first encounter this term, having scored 36 league goals between them so far.

From a combined 14 matches, that's an average of a little more than two goals scored each per game. However, City are responsible for 21 of those 36 strikes and lead the charts in expected goals (xG), per analyst 11tegen11:

Pep Guardiola's side have conceded only one goal in three away league games this season but have only scored eight of their 21 goals on enemy turf. West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton have all failed to scored at Anfield this season, but City will be a different standard of examination.

It also doesn't help City that star striker Sergio Aguero is a doubt for the fixture due to fatigue and a foot injury. Guardiola confirmed the South American isn't a certainty for Sunday's trip, per the Liverpool Echo's Joe Rimmer:

"Sergio is struggling a bit with some problems in his foot. He's not 100 per cent. He's not recovered from what happened against Newcastle. We spoke about playing 55-60 minutes and we were lucky that he scored a goal in the right moment.

"We are controlling, fighting but he needs time. Now we have two games left before the international break. Hopefully he can do these two games and make a final recovery but he's not in his best condition right now physically because he has a problem with his heel."

Aguero would be missed in attempting to crack Liverpool's back line after he's netted seven times in nine outings this campaign, one key component behind why their xG is so proportionately high, per statistician Orbinho:

Chelsea have drawn successive games against West Ham and Liverpoll but could feasibly take part of a three-team share of the summit by the end of Week 8 if they win at Southampton.

City ran away with last season's crown, but Liverpool can lay down an early marker in competing for the Premier League's top prize if they can hand City their first defeat on Sunday.