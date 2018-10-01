TMZ: Jayson Werth Says 'I'm Not Sure I Trust Cops' on Video During Arrest

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Former MLB outfielder Jayson Werth told a police officer he was "not sure" he could trust cops during a traffic stop that led to an arrest for DUI.

TMZ Sports obtained video of the stop, which features Werth attempting to get out of the situation without charges.

"A lot of people have gotten into a lot of trouble assuming that police officers have their best interests [at heart]," Werth told the officer.

Werth was arrested in Arizona on April 17 while he was attempting to make the Seattle Mariners roster. He refused an officer's request to submit to a field sobriety test and was taken to a hospital, where he had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12.

Werth pleaded guilty to the charge and avoided jail time as part of the agreement. He agreed to enter a diversion program, which included fines of $1,600 and a suspended license.

Werth retired from baseball in June.