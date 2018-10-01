Arsenal Transfer News: Nicolas Pepe Rules Out January Move, Exit Rumours

FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/Getty Images

Lille winger Nicolas Pepe has ruled out any chance of joining alleged admirers Arsenal in the January transfer window, robustly denying departure rumours despite his recent spiral in form.

Pepe enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy last term, netting 13 times in 36 appearances, but he told Telefoot (h/t Sport Witness, via Tashan Deniran-Alleyne of Football.London) he's not interested in a winter exit: “No, I’m not leaving.”

The report also cited L'Equipe (h/t Mirror), which reported earlier in September that the Gunners were competing alongside Lyon, Sevilla and Real Betis for the 23-year-old.

