Arsenal Transfer News: Nicolas Pepe Rules Out January Move, Exit Rumours

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 1, 2018

Lille's Ivorian forward Nicolas Pepe celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match between Amiens and Lille at the Licorne stadium in Amiens, northern France, on August 26, 2018. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP/Getty Images)
FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/Getty Images

Lille winger Nicolas Pepe has ruled out any chance of joining alleged admirers Arsenal in the January transfer window, robustly denying departure rumours despite his recent spiral in form. 

Pepe enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy last term, netting 13 times in 36 appearances, but he told Telefoot (h/t Sport Witness, via Tashan Deniran-Alleyne of Football.London) he's not interested in a winter exit: “No, I’m not leaving.”

The report also cited L'Equipe (h/t Mirror), which reported earlier in September that the Gunners were competing alongside Lyon, Sevilla and Real Betis for the 23-year-old.

         

