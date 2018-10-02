EPL100: Ranking of Premier League's Best Players After Matchday 7

    The Premier League rarely fails to deliver, but its offering in Gameweek 7 felt particularly generous: A brilliant match between Chelsea and Liverpool, more chaos for Manchester United, a Marco Silva clean sheet (!), a Sergio Aguero wondergoal and some late drama in Bournemouth to close the chapter. 

    To help you chew over all the action and assess how every team and player got on, B/R returns with another season of the EPL100, ranking the best players in the Premier League by position.

    Only performances in the 2018-19 Premier League season affect this ranking; reputations, cup performances and European showings matter not.

    To be eligible, players need to have started at least 50 percent of the games—so, in this case, four out of seven (or more).

    Players who have appeared in multiple positions (example: Bernardo Silva) will fall into the category they've played the most minutes in. If those values are level, they will fall into the category they most recently played in.

Goalkeepers

    No goalkeeper has been forced to make more saves than Joe Hart (34), with Burnley continuing to make him earn his keep. In fairness, he's responding. His performance against Cardiff City on Sunday was the latest in a string of great ones.

    Rising into the top 10 this week is Alisson Becker. He's undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and his absence from this list has been questioned over the weeks, but he needs to actually do things to earn his spot.

    Against Chelsea he did, producing a couple of superb one-on-one saves, but too often he passes through games untroubled as his defence is so strong.

    Biggest rise: Alisson Becker (New!)

    Biggest fall: Neil Etheridge (-2)

          

    Top 10 Goalkeepers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Joe Hart (Stay)Burnley
    2Rui Patricio (Stay)Wolves
    3Lukasz Fabianski (Stay)West Ham
    4Alex McCarthy (+2)Southampton
    5Martin Dubravka (Stay)Newcastle
    6Neil Etheridge (-2)Cardiff City
    7Alisson Becker (New!)Liverpool
    8Ben Foster (-1)Watford
    9Ederson Moraes (Stay)
    		Manchester City
    10Petr Cech (Stay)Arsenal

Right-Backs/Right Wing-Backs

    We have a new No. 1 in the right-back stakes: Wolves' Matt Doherty.

    He's overcome some minor early struggles to begin dominating games from the flank, and his clean sheet-assist combination on Saturday against Southampton lifts him above everyone else.

    Dropping two spots is Trent Alexander-Arnold, who had quite a tough time with Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge, while DeAndre Yedlin drops out completely after a poor showing against Leicester City.

    Biggest rise: Pablo Zabaleta, Matt Doherty (+3)

    Biggest fall: DeAndre Yedlin (Out)

          

    Top 10 RBs/RWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Matt Doherty (+3)Wolves
    2Kyle Walker (-1)Manchester City
    3Cesar Azpilicueta (Stay)Chelsea
    4Trent Alexander-Arnold (-2)
    		Liverpool
    5Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Stay)Crystal Palace
    6Pablo Zabaleta (+3)West Ham
    7Daryl Janmaat (-1)
    		Watford
    8Timothy Fosu-Mensah (Stay)Fulham
    9Hector Bellerin (New!)Arsenal
    10Kieran Trippier (New!)Tottenham

Left-Backs/Left Wing-Backs

    It might seem harsh for Andrew Robertson to drop one spot, and in isolation, it might just be. But these rankings work within a context, and while Robertson was fine against Chelsea (not that involved, actually), Jonny was superb against Southampton and deserves third spot on balance.

    The Wolves wing-back contributed to another home clean sheet and scored the all-important second goal, icing the game.

    Creeping into 10th is Danny Rose, who enjoyed his best performance in some time against Huddersfield Town and is starting to look a little like the 2016-17 version of himself. This is good news.

    Biggest rise: Jonny (+2)

    Biggest fall: Ryan Bertrand (Out)

                

    Top 10 LBs/LWBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Marcos Alonso (Stay)Chelsea
    2Jose Holebas (Stay)Watford
    3Jonny (+1)
    		Wolves
    4Andrew Robertson (-1)
    		Liverpool
    5Benjamin Mendy (Stay)Manchester City
    6Luke Shaw (Stay)Manchester United
    7Ben Chilwell (Stay)Leicester City
    8Patrick van Aanholt (Stay)Crystal Palace
    9Nacho Monreal (Stay)Arsenal
    10Danny Rose (New!)
    		Tottenham

Centre-Backs

    We expected a goal-fest between Chelsea and Liverpool on Saturday; instead we got a central defensive masterclass.

    Virgil van Dijk was fantastic, Joe Gomez was largely brilliant and even David Luiz was dominant. All of those performances are worth praising, but Antonio Rudiger's is worth lauding.

    The German had the game of his life, defending tenaciously, passing through the lines well and committing to some last-ditch activities that had Stamford Bridge roaring. His goal-line clearance and three-second struggle for balance as he chased the second ball were amazing.

    Biggest rise: Antonio Rudiger (+4)

    Biggest fall: Federico Fernandez (-5)

            

    Top 20 CBs
    RankPlayerClub
    1Virgil van Dijk (Stay)
    		Liverpool
    2Antonio Rudiger (+4)Chelsea
    3Joe Gomez (+1)Liverpool
    4Ryan Bennett (-2)Wolves
    5Aymeric Laporte (-2)Manchester City
    6Michael Keane (+1)Everton
    7Craig Cathcart (-2)Watford
    8Conor Coady (Stay)Wolves
    9Willy Boly (+3)Wolves
    10Jan Vertonghen (+1)Tottenham
    11Toby Alderweireld (+1)
    		Tottenham
    12Christian Kabasele (+3)Watford
    13Federico Fernandez (-5)
    		Newcastle United
    14Kurt Zouma (New!)Everton
    15Nathan Ake (New!)Bournemouth
    16David Luiz (New!)Chelsea
    17Harry Maguire (New!)Leicester City
    18Jamaal Lascelles (-2)
    		Newcastle United
    19Issa Diop (-2)West Ham
    20James Tarkowski (Stay)Burnley

Defensive Midfielders/Central Midfielders

    James Milner had his first average game of the season against Chelsea on Saturday, falling short of the spectacular standard he's set so far in 2018-19. He hangs onto the top spot, though, as Joao Moutinho was pretty average, too.

    Milner's opposite number on the day, Mateo Kovacic, fared far better, slipping Eden Hazard in for a goal and generally impressing. Declan Rice enters the rankings following a third straight incredible showing, and the key is they're coming against strong sides.

    Naby Keita hasn't started the last few Premier League games, so as his influence wanes, he drops downward.

    Biggest rise: Declan Rice (New!)

    Biggest fall: Naby Keita (-7)

              

    Top 20 DMs/CMs
    RankPlayerClub
    1James Milner (Stay)Liverpool
    2Joao Moutinho (Stay)Wolves
    3Bernardo Silva (+1)
    		Manchester City
    4Ruben Neves (-1)Wolves
    5David Silva (Stay)
    		Manchester City
    6Mateo Kovacic (+3)Chelsea
    7Etienne Capoue (-1)Watford
    8Jorginho (Stay)Chelsea
    9Declan Rice (New!)West Ham
    10N'Golo Kante (+5)Chelsea
    11Fernandinho (-1)Manchester City
    12Georginio Wijnaldum (-1)Liverpool
    13Ilkay Gundogan (-1)Manchester City
    14Naby Keita (-7)Liverpool
    15Abdoulaye Doucoure (-3)Watford
    16Jean Michael Seri (-2)Fulham
    17Idrissa Gueye (New!)Everton
    18Ashley Westwood (+2)
    		Burnley
    19Nampalys Mendy (New!)Leicester City
    20Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Stay)Southampton

Attacking Midfielders/Wingers

    Eden Hazard first, Raheem Sterling second. Then a gap—a pretty damn big one. They've been the two outstanding players in the position this season and are far ahead of everyone else.

    The big mover is Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who scored and assisted as Burnley clocked up a second consecutive win. He's Mr. Reliable, capable of making the difference on occasion, but he's always willing to run the hard yards in defence.

    There were so many excellent performers in this category at the weekend, even some players who played well, like Roberto Pereyra and Lucas Moura, move down to make way for the true stars.

    Leroy Sane is ineligible due to not making enough starts. If his run in the first-team continues, he'll be barging his way into the top 10 shortly.

    Biggest rise: JB Gudmundsson (+9)

    Biggest fall: Helder Costa (-7)

              

    Top 20 AMs/Wingers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Eden Hazard (Stay)Chelsea
    2Raheem Sterling (Stay)Manchester City
    3Ryan Fraser (+1)Bournemouth
    4Richarlison (+2)Everton
    5Sadio Mane (Stay)Liverpool
    6James Maddison (+2)Leicester City
    7Mohamed Salah (-4)Liverpool
    8JB Gudmundsson (+9)Burnley
    9Roberto Pereyra (-2)Watford
    10Pedro (-1)Chelsea
    11Gylfi Sigurdsson (+5)
    		Everton
    12Felipe Anderson (+1)West Ham
    13Lucas Moura (-2)Tottenham
    14Will Hughes (+1)Watford
    15Andre Schurrle (-3)Fulham
    16Willian (-2)Chelsea
    17Helder Costa (-7)Wolves
    18Theo Walcott (Stay)Everton
    19David Brooks (+1) Bournemouth
    20Luciano Vietto (New!)Fulham

Strikers

    Many of the strikers rate closely so far, so swings in this section can be wild. This week shows as much, as Alexandre Lacazette, Andre Gray and Callum Wilson move at least four spots each, while Raul Jimenez drops out altogether despite doing just fine.

    You'll notice no Harry Kane (five goals), no Romelu Lukaku (four goals) and no Glenn Murray (four goals). While it's a bit odd at surface level to leave out some of the league's top scorers, they need to play well in all facets of the game to rank highly.

    Lukaku hasn't played well since Sept. 2, and Kane's good performance against Huddersfield Town on Saturday was a relief to Spurs fans, rather than one everyone felt assured of.

    Biggest rise: Marko Arnautovic (New!)

    Biggest fall: Andre Gray (-6)

                

    Top 10 Strikers
    RankPlayerClub
    1Sergio Aguero (Stay)Manchester City
    2Troy Deeney (Stay)
    		Watford
    3Roberto Firmino (+2)Liverpool
    4Marko Arnautovic (New!)West Ham
    5Danny Ings (Stay)Southampton
    6Alexandre Lacazette (+4)Arsenal
    7Wilfried Zaha (Stay)Crystal Palace
    8Aleksandar Mitrovic (Stay)Fulham
    9Andre Gray (-6)Watford
    10Callum Wilson (-4)Bournemouth

                           

    All statistics via WhoScored.com.