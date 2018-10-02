EPL Predictions: Picks, Top Players for Week 8 Premier League Fixtures

LINDSEY PARNABY/Getty Images

Two of the Premier League's heavyweight sides clash this weekend, as reigning champions Manchester City travel to Liverpool on Sunday.

The pair have so far proved to be this season's best teams in England, both residing on 19 points after seven games.

Chelsea could benefit if the Reds and Sky Blues draw, as the Stamford Bridge giants travel to Southampton.

The pressure continues to mount on Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho after a lacklustre start to the new campaign, but the Red Devils have a chance to kickstart their fortunes against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Arsenal face a London derby at Fulham, as Tottenham Hotspur welcome Cardiff City to Wembley Stadium.

Here are the latest fixtures and predictions from England's top-flight:

Week 8

Friday, Oct. 5

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United [1-2]

Saturday, Oct. 6

Burnley vs. Huddersfield Town [2-0]

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers [0-1]

Leicester City vs. Everton [2-2]

Spurs vs. Cardiff [2-1]

Watford vs. Borunemouth [1-0]

Manchester United vs. Newcastle [1-1]

Sunday, Oct. 7

Fulham vs. Arsenal [1-3]

Southampton vs. Chelsea [1-2]

Liverpool vs. Manchester City [3-3]

Top Players

Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, Manchester City

Michael Regan/Getty Images

City supporters will be jubilant after hearing the news De Bruyne is on the brink of a first-team return after injury.

The Belgian superstar is ahead of schedule after suffering knee ligament damage in August, and could be in line to make a sensational return to manager Pep Guardiola's immediate plans.

De Bruyne's loss could have hurt the champions, but City's incredible depth has insulated against any potential issues.

The player celebrated his return to training on Monday:

The Sky Blues are top of the division on goal difference, and they arrive at Anfield to play a Liverpool side who are unbeaten in their opening eight league games.

However, the Reds have consolidated results despite not being in top form, and they could be in trouble against Guardiola's men.

De Bruyne's absence has allowed Sterling to shine, and the England international has picked up where he left off at the end of last term.

The 23-year-old has blossomed since arriving at City from Anfield, and has four goals and two assists in six Premier League appearances this season.

PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Sterling's return to Merseyside will fuel The Kop's collective voice, with the winger swapping his allegiances in the north west in 2015.

However, the winger is a different player to the one that showed great promise at Liverpool, developing into goal-threatening attacker.

Sunday's titanic battle might come slightly too soon for De Bruyne, but the midfield wizard's presence in the squad and in training will have Liverpool closely monitoring Guardiola's selection.

The Belgium international could trigger City into a new burst of form, with Sergio Aguero benefiting from the player's creativity and guile.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

Visionhaus/Getty Images

As Salah struggles to reach the heights of last season, it's been left to Firmino to lead coach Jurgen Klopp's attack.

The Brazilian has continued to excel as a No. 9, and his consistency remains hugely important, with Salah out of sorts and misfiring.

City's defence has conceded only three goals in the league—the same total as Liverpool—but the champions give opponents chances to score against them.

As the Anfield roar creates one of the great atmospheres in the game, Liverpool's attack should have plenty of opportunities to hit the back of the net.

Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has said he thinks Salah will soon be back to his best after a dip in form.

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Per Dominic Fifield of the Guardian, the Dutch defender said:

"We are seven games in and Mo’s working hard. He’s still the same Mo, and he needs a bit of luck as well. I’m not worried at all, and he should not be worried either. We do it all together, we’ll always be there for him and he’ll deliver as well. He had a tough game against Chelsea, but it’s part of football."

Klopp has options, and this was displayed as Daniel Sturridge came off the bench to score one of the goals of the season, stealing a last-minute point at Chelsea.

Salah appeared fatigued and out of ideas in the match, but it will be a surprise if he drops out of the starting XI for City's visit.

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Liverpool remain a team who will attack first and defend second, but the installation of a regular starting back-four has produced dividends.

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are two of the most exciting full-backs in Europe, providing Firmino, Salah and Sadio Mane with plenty of ammunition.

De Bruyne's imminent return will be food for thought for Klopp, but with the German's 'heavy metal football' in full effect, Liverpool fans will be expecting a goal-fest on Sunday.