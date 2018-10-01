Jose Mourinho Thinks Some Manchester United Stars 'Care More Than Others'

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said some of his players "care more than others" but believes his job is safe despite coming under pressure after recent results.

United lost 3-1 to West Ham United on Saturday to close out a bad week for the club, which also saw them held to a 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers at home and knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Derby County on penalties.

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, the Special One believes his players don't all share the same level of commitment to the cause:

Per The Independent's Mark Critchley, Mourinho would not name the players he thinks do not care as much, though.

When asked what the reaction was from his squad to Saturday's defeat, he said:

"Every player is different, no player is the same. I see different actions, but what you see is not really inside. I see upset people, some people that don't look like they lost a game, I see so so but in the little two sessions of training we had everything normal, desire to work and play."

Despite United's poor start to the season, Mourinho feels his position as manager is secure, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

The Sun's Neil Custis reported the coach received a phone call from former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane—who has been mooted as the top candidate to replace Mourinho if he's fired from United—in which the Frenchman sought to reassure him he has not gone behind his back.

James Robson of the Evening Standard shared Mourinho's response to questioning about the report:

Despite Mourinho's confidence in his position, he needs to arrest the team's slide as soon as possible.

His next opportunity to do so will be against Valencia in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

He'll have to do so without several players, however, as Mourinho told MUTV's Stewart Gardner:

It's not ideal for the Red Devils, but they should be capable of beating a side like Valencia at home even without a full complement of players to choose from.

United have been playing well below the standard they're capable of in recent matches, though, so they'll need to significantly improve if they're to do so.