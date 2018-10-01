China Open 2018 Results: Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki Highlight Monday's Play

Fred Lee/Getty Images

U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka is safely into Round 2 of the 2018 China Open after she breezed past Zarina Diyas on Monday.

Osaka was in total control of the contest, eventually winning 6-4, 6-3, and set up a match with Danielle Collins in the next round. Caroline Wozniacki, Karolina Pliskova and Garbine Muguruza are also through after straightforward wins.

In the men's draw, fifth seed Kyle Edmund suffered a scare, as he had to fight back from a set down to beat Peter Gojowczyk. The shock of the day saw seventh seed Borna Coric defeated by Feliciano Lopez.

Here are the selected results from the Beijing Tennis Centre and a closer look at Monday's highlights.

China Open - Selected Monday Results

Women's Draw

(2) Caroline Wozniacki bt. Belinda Bencic, 6-2, 6-3

(7) Karolina Pliskova bt. Sam Stosur, 6-4, 6-4

(8) Naomi Osaka bt. Zarina Diyas, 6-4, 6-3

(10) Julia Gorges bt. Lesia Tsurenko, 6-4, 4-6, 2-2 (Ret)

(14) Garbine Muguruza bt. Ekaterina Makarova, 6-0, 6-4

Men's Draw

(5) Kyle Edmund bt. Peter Gojowczyk, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2

Feliciano Lopez bt. (7) Borna Coric, 7-5, 5-7, 7-5

Monday Recap

Having followed up her maiden Grand Slam win with a final appearance at the Toray Pan Pacific Open, Osaka continued her strong run of form with a solid performance here.

Although she wasn't at her sparkling best, the eighth seed was able to outlast qualifier Divas, earning a break late in the opening stanza and putting together a run of three in succession in the second to effectively wrap it up.

The Japanese national team star was able to finish the match in some style:

Per the WTA website, Osaka's first serve percentage was under 50 per cent, while her 12 winners were offset by 14 unforced errors. She'll need to improve those numbers to go a long way in China.

Afterwards, Osaka reflected on her controversial U.S. Open win over Serena Williams:

With Simona Halep out with an injury, Wozniacki is the highest seed in the tournament and made light work of a potentially tricky rival in Belinda Bencic.

The Dane did fall behind in both sets, although she was able to get stuck into her opponent's serve regularly in the contest and capitalised on some errant play from Bencic, per tennis writer Jake Davies:

In the men's draw Edmund took a while to get up to speed against Gojowczyk, as he was outplayed by the German in the opening set.

Eventually, the class of the Briton came to the fore as the match settled down, and a lopsided 6-1 win in the second stanza appeared to knock some of the stuffing out of Gojowczyk, allowing Edmund to race through the rest of the match.

There was no comeback win for Coric, though, as he failed to push on against big-serving Lopez after levelling things up at one set each.

In the end, Lopez had to dig deep, as he saved three match points in a thrilling finale before eventually ousting the Croatian.