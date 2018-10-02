PSG vs. Red Star Belgrade: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info for UCL Match

YANN COATSALIOU/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain will look to get their UEFA Champions League campaign back on track when they host Red Star Belgrade at the Parc des Princes.

The Parisians lost their opening match 3-2 to Liverpool, so they'll be hoping to pick up three points here in what should be their most straightforward game of the group stage.

Red Star earned a creditable 0-0 draw in their first match against Napoli, though, and they'll have ambitions of causing an upset in the French capital.

Date: Wednesday, October 3

Time: 5:55 p.m. BST/12:55 p.m. ET

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK), Univision Deportes (USA)

Live Stream: BT Sport app (UK), B/R Live (USA), Univision Deportes en Vivo (USA)

Odds: PSG (7-100), Draw (14-1), Red Star Belgrade (33-1)

PSG may have lost their first Champions League match of the season, but they've maintained a perfect start on the domestic front with eight wins out of eight in Ligue 1, scoring 27 goals and conceding just six.

Neymar has been particularly impressive for Les Rouge-et-Bleu at the start of the campaign, netting seven of those goals himself.

He added two as PSG beat Nice 3-0 on Saturday:

The brace continued the Brazilian's excellent record for PSG in Ligue 1:

He has been similarly impressive for PSG in the Champions League, contributing six goals and four assists in eight matches stretching back to the start of last season.

It's difficult to imagine Red Star keeping him out, and even if they do, they'll also have Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani to contend with, and they've netted five times apiece this season.

The Serbian outfit are serious underdogs in their Champions League group, but Rory Smith of the New York Times is happy to see them back in the competition:

The 1991 European Cup winners are making their first appearance in the group stage of Europe's premier competition in 26 years.

While they're delighted to be back among Europe's elite, they showed against Napoli they're hoping to do more than simply make up the numbers.

The gulf in quality is a large one, though, and away from home they'll struggle to trouble PSG.