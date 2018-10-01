Henrikh Mkhitaryan to Reportedly Miss Arsenal's Europa League Match with Qarabag

MB Media/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is reportedly set to miss the team's UEFA Europa League clash with Qarabag on Thursday.

According to Mattias Karen of ESPN, the Armenian will not travel with the rest of the squad due to his nation's ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan, where the game will be played.

It's added that any Armenian looking to enter the country needs to apply for a permit, although Mkhitaryan has opted against seeking one. Karen noted that the player missed a match in Azerbaijan in 2015 for the same reason when he played for Borussia Dortmund.

Should Arsenal make it to the final of the competition, it could prove to be an issue for Mkhitaryan, as the match is scheduled to be staged in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku.

The conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia is in regards to the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"The Nagorno-Karabakh region, along with adjacent territory, has been under the control of Armenian soldiers and local ethnic Armenian forces since a 1994 ceasefire ended a six-year war, but violence continues to break out," Karen said.

Football journalist James Montague provided more information:



James Benge of the Evening Standard said the decision made by the player has been fully backed by the Gunners:



Benge added that "Mkhitaryan's decision now doesn't preclude him from taking part in the Europa League final if Arsenal get that far and he wants to."

Per Alex Richards of the Daily Mirror, manager Unai Emery has said he would like Mkhitaryan involved.

"I would like that he can [travel] with us," he said. "And this problem, if we can together arrange [a solution], it's better. But I have not yet spoken with him."

Richards noted that tensions have been heightened in the Nagorno-Karabakh region lately after clashes on the border and reported deaths of Nagorno-Karabakh soldiers following Azerbaijani fire.

Mkhitaryan, a January signing from Manchester United, started Arsenal's previous Europa League fixture, setting up two goals in the 4-2 win over Vorskla. In the Premier League, he's started three times this term and has grabbed one goal and one assist.