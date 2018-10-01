Dana White 'Would Like to See' Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier Rematch

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC President Dana White says he "would like to see" a third fight between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier before the latter's planned retirement next year.

The pair fought in 2015 and 2017 with Jones winning both, but the latter result was overturned after Jones tested positive for banned substance Turinabol.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, White said of a potential rematch between them:

"The hatred is real with these two, man, it's unbelievable. I would like to see it, I think the fans would like to see it. What would be interesting is, we might see it at heavyweight."

When asked if he was working on organising the fight, he replied: "I'm always working on making everything happen."

White will leave it up to Cormier to decide, though: "I'm gonna do whatever D.C. wants to do. Daniel Cormier has been an incredible champion for us. He's an incredible human being. He's a stud, and I'm gonna do everything in my power to keep that man happy."

The 39-year-old has firm plans to retire on his 40th birthday, which will be March 20, 2019.

He has expressed an interest in taking on Brock Lesnar by then, but there could be time to fit in fights with both he and Jones before he retires.

Jones' ban—which was caused by the failed test after fighting Cormier last year—ends on October 28, while Lesnar will be eligible to fight again from January 8 after he re-entered USADA's testing pool in July to serve the six months he had remaining on a suspension of his own.

There's no love lost between Cormier and Jones, who have been sniping at each other on social media in recent days:

MMA Fighting's Luke Thomas enjoys their rivalry:

Another fight between the pair would likely be well received by UFC fans, and Cormier may still feel he has something to prove against the only fighter to beat him in his MMA career.

Both of their previous bouts came at light heavyweight, and Cormier holds the title at that weight. However, in his last fight he also won the heavyweight title from Stipe Miocic in July.

After his successful transition to heavyweight it may suit him more than Jones if they're to fight in that category, but with both fighters having spent the bulk of their careers at the lower weight they may prefer to clash there instead.