NFL Week 5 Picks: Early Odds Tips, Spreads and Predictions for Latest Schedule

The favorites for Week 5 of the NFL season are hoping to achieve the same success as the victorious teams from the previous week. In Week 4, all 11 franchises who were favored by the oddsmakers won straight up.

Of those 11 teams, seven covered the spread, with three of them covering a line of six points or more.

Upon first glance of the Week 5 schedule, four games feature lines of over seven points, with one of them starting above 10.

Some of Week 5's best bets include a heavy favorite coming off a bye week and a team that impressed in Week 4 despite dealing with injuries./p>

NFL Week 5 Schedule and Odds

All Times ET

Thursday, October 4

Indianapolis at New England (-10.5) (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network)

Sunday, October 7

Jacksonville at Kansas City (-3) (1 p.m, CBS)

Tennessee (-3) at Buffalo (1 p.m., CBS)

Atlanta at Pittsburgh (-4) (1 p.m. Fox)

Denver at New York Jets (-2.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Green Bay (-1) at Detroit (1 p.m., Fox)

Baltimore (-1.5) at Cleveland (1 p.m., CBS)

New York Giants at Carolina (-7) (1 p.m., Fox)

Miami at Cincinnati (-5.5) (1 p.m, CBS)

Oakland at Los Angeles Chargers (-6) (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Arizona at San Francisco (-3) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Los Angeles Rams (-7.5) at Seattle (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Minnesota at Philadelphia (-3) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Dallas at Houston (-3.5) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, October 8

Washington at New Orleans (-7) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Odds obtained from OddsShark.

Predictions

Show Some Faith In San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers showed in Week 4 that their season isn't lost just because quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is sidelined with a long-term injury.

Kyle Shanahan's team displayed a valiant effort in its 29-27 road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and if its positive play continues, the 49ers could be playing for second place in the NFC West behind the Los Angeles Rams.

The perfect confidence boost awaits the 49ers in Week 5, as they host the Arizona Cardinals in a divisional showdown.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Even after making a switch at quarterback to Josh Rosen, the Cardinals didn't inspire much confidence against Seattle, and there's a good chance they'll be in the fight for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

In Week 5, the 49ers, who have scored 100 points in four games, take on a Cardinals offense that's produced 37 points in the same stretch.

Although the 49ers have given up 118 points, which is the most of any NFC West team, they should be able to get a good push on the interior and keep Rosen under pressure.

As a three-point favorite, the 49ers should be counted on to cover behind the combination of quarterback C.J. Beathard and tight end George Kittle, who combined for 125 yards in the loss to the Chargers.

Put Confidence In Carolina Off The Bye Week

The Carolina Panthers sat out Week 4 as one of the first two teams to go on bye.

As Week 5 approaches, the Panthers look like one of the top favorites to bet on, as the New York Giants come down to Bank of America Stadium following a home loss to New Orleans.

The Panthers are 2-0 at home against the spread, and they should cover the seven-point line to move that record to 3-0.

Carolina's offensive strategy could replicate the success New Orleans had against the Giants in Week 4, as Saints running back Alvin Kamara ran for 134 yards and caught five passes out of the backfield.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey should wreak move havoc on the Giants defense, as he's coming off a 184-yard performance on the ground against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

McCaffrey poses a similar threat as Kamara, as he's one of the top pass-catching running backs in the league—a quality displayed during his 14-catch outing in Week 2 against Atlanta.

Carolina's defense will also have a say in the result, as it takes advantage of the Giants' poor offensive line and doesn't allow Giants quarterback Eli Manning to get into a rhythm.

