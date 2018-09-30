Capitals' Tom Wilson to Meet NHL Department of Player Safety After Illegal Check

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The regular season hasn't even started and Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is already in trouble for an illegal hit.

According to Emily Kaplan of ESPN, Wilson is set to have an in-person meeting with the NHL's Department of Player Safety, which could lead to a suspension of six games or more. The latest issue stems from an illegal check to the head against St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist during Sunday's preseason game.

Wilson was ejected from the game, which was the final preseason matchup before the regular-season opener on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sundqvist had to be helped off the ice after initially laying motionless.

"He's definitely hurt," Blues head coach Mike Yeo said of Sundqvist on Sunday, per Tom Gulitti of NHL.com. "Obviously, he hasn't seen a doctor yet, but I would be surprised if he didn't miss a decent amount of time here."

Wilson is coming off his best offensive season in the NHL, with 14 goals and 21 assists. He was even better in the playoffs, with 15 points in 21 games during the Capitals' run to the Stanley Cup title.

However, his role as an enforcer is well-known as he ranked second in the league with 187 penalty minutes in 2017-18. He was also suspended three different times during last season, including a three-game suspension in the second-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 24-year-old's history could lead to a larger suspension for the latest incident.