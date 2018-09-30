La Liga Table 2018: Sunday's Week 7 Results and Updated Standings

JOSE JORDAN/Getty Images

Sunday's La Liga action proved fruitful for the underdogs as Real Valladolid beat Villarreal away from home and Levante shocked in-form Deportivo Alaves, who missed out on the chance to take a share of the lead in the standings.

SD Huesca picked up a point against Girona and Real Betis earned a late win over Leganes.

Here are the full results:

Huesca 1-1 Girona

Villarreal 0-1 Valladolid

Levante 2-1 Alaves

Real Betis 1-0 Leganes

Here are the latest La Liga standings (Position, Team, Played, Goal Difference, Points):

1 Barcelona, 7, 10, 14

2 Real Madrid, 7, 6, 14

3 Sevilla, 7, 9, 13

4 Atletico Madrid, 7, 4, 12

5 Real Betis, 7, 0, 12

6 Deportivo Alaves, 7, 2, 11

7 Espanyol, 7, 2, 11

8 Girona, 7, -2, 9

9 Real Valladolid, 7, 0, 9

10 Celta Vigo, 6, 2, 9

11 Valencia, 7, -1, 8

12 Real Sociedad, 7, -1, 8

13 Villarreal, 7, 1, 8

14 Getafe, 6 0, 8

15 Athletic Bilbao, 6, -2, 7

16 Levante, 7, -3, 7

17 Eibar, 7, -4, 7

18 Rayo Vallecano, 6, -7, 5

19 SD Huesca, 7, -10, 5

20 Leganes, 7, -6, 4

Alaves took an early lead through Ruben Sobrino but fell behind before half-time, as an unleashed Levante side hit back through Jason and Tono.

The hosts let their hair loose in their second win of the season, as evidenced by this remarkable passage of play:

The win took Levante out of the relegation zone and gave the side a template to follow the rest of the season―they can play vibrant attacking football and should not be afraid to take risks. By scoring two, they doubled their scoring output for the season.

Villarreal suffered yet another home loss, and as shared by the UEFA Europa League's official Twitter account, their home form is becoming a major issue for the Yellow Submarine:

To add insult to injury, it was Leonardo Suarez who bagged Valladolid's only goal. The 22-year-old is on loan from Villarreal who opted against putting a clause in his contract that would make him ineligible to face them.

Former Barcelona goalkeeper Jordi Masip saved a penalty.

In the first match of the day, Cristhian Stuani and Gonzalo Melero converted penalties to split the points between Huesca and Girona. For the hosts, it was the first point they earned since their remarkable start to the campaign.

Loren Moron bagged a late winner for Real Betis to close out the day, pushing his team into the top 5.